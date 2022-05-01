Virat Kohli to Anushka Sharma on 34th birthday: 'Thank god you were born'

Anushka Sharma too shared photos of her birthday celebrations on Instagram.

As actor Anushka Sharma turned 34 on Sunday, husband and cricketer Virat Kohli had the sweetest message for her.



Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/JxGEnBtHXW

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out."

Virat Kohli also shared photos which appeared to be taken with Sharma's production team. Anushka Sharma, along with her brother Karnesh launched their production house Clean Slate Films.

Karnesh Ssharma also wished the actor on her birthday by sharing an adorable photo which featured Anushka giving him a tight hug. Sharing the image on his Instagram stories, Ssharma wrote, "Happy happy for rest of your life Anushka Sharma."

Later during the day, the actor also took to Instagram to share a few photos of the celebration. "I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be," she wrote, adding, "This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it."

The actor -- who welcomed her first baby in January 2021 -- decided to step down from her role in the production company. In a statement, Anushka Sharma said that being a new mother, she wanted to dedicate whatever time she had to her first love -- acting.

The actor, however, added that she was "deeply proud" of what the company has achieved.

"Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today," she stated.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes