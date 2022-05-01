English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Virat Kohli to Anushka Sharma on 34th birthday: 'Thank god you were born'

    Anushka Sharma celebrated her 34th birthday on Monday with husband and cricket Virat Kohli.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 01, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST
    Anushka Sharma too shared photos of her birthday celebrations on Instagram.

    Anushka Sharma too shared photos of her birthday celebrations on Instagram.


    As actor Anushka Sharma turned 34 on Sunday, husband and cricketer Virat Kohli had the sweetest message for her.

    Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out."

    Virat Kohli also shared photos which appeared to be taken with Sharma's production team. Anushka Sharma, along with her brother Karnesh launched their production house Clean Slate Films.

    Karnesh Ssharma also wished the actor on her birthday by sharing an adorable photo which featured Anushka giving him a tight hug. Sharing the image on his Instagram stories, Ssharma wrote, "Happy happy for rest of your life Anushka Sharma."

    Close

    Related stories

    Later during the day, the actor also took to Instagram to share a few photos of the celebration. "I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be," she wrote, adding, "This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it."


    The actor -- who welcomed her first baby in January 2021 -- decided to step down from her role in the production company. In a statement, Anushka Sharma said that being a new mother, she wanted to dedicate whatever time she had to her first love -- acting.

    The actor, however, added that she was "deeply proud" of what the company has achieved.

    "Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today," she stated.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anushka Sharma #Virat Kohli
    first published: May 1, 2022 05:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.