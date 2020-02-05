Virat Kohli continues to be the blue-eyed boy of brands with brand value of Rs 1,692 crore

Cricketer Virat Kohli is the blue-eyed boy of the brand world who, once again, has managed to become India’s most valuable celebrity brand, according to Duff & Phelps 2019 study.

In the 2019 brand value rankings of celebrity endorsers, Kohli has scored a hat trick as India’s most valuable celebrity with a brand value of USD 237.5 million (Rs 1,692 crore approximately).

Akshay Kumar takes the second position, with a brand value of USD 104.5 million (Rs 744 crore approximately), a jump of 55.3 percent.

The dynamic power couple, Ranveer and Deepika, claim the third spot with a brand value of USD 93.5 million (Rs 666 crore approximately) each.

Padukone retains her most valuable female celebrity status for the second consecutive year whereas Ranveer has moved up a spot, to now occupy the same position as Deepika Padukone.

The overall brand value of the top 20 celebrities in 2019 is estimated at USD 1.1 billion (Rs 7836 crore approximately), an increase of 25 percent from last year.

The fifth edition of the Duff & Phelps report titled New is Gold continued 2018’s trend of top celebrity rankings with Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone retaining the top three positions from last year.

Akshay Kumar jumped a spot higher to rank two, the buzzing Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh, also jumped a notch higher, sharing rank three with his wife, Deepika Padukone.

While established celebrities continue to dominate the Duff & Phelps rankings, notable millennials also made an entry to the list.

“The study this year recognizes the ascent of millennial celebrity endorsers to the top of our brand value rankings. We witnessed a shift in focus from established celebrities to new faces across the advertising and media industry over the past year,” said Varun Gupta Managing Director and Asia Pacific Leader Valuation Advisory Services.

National award winner Ayushmann Khurrana and cricketer Rohit Sharma are the new entrants in the celebrity brand valuation list.