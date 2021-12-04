Vinod Dua, veteran journalist, dies at 67; daughter Mallika pens emotional note

Vinod Dua with daughter Mallika Dua. (Image credit: Instagram)

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua, who was being treated at a hospital and was critical for about a week, died on Saturday, his daughter, actor and comedian Mallika Dua shared on Instagram.

"Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua, has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel, and drive each other up the wall," Mallika Dua posted.

Mallika Dua shared the news of her father Vinod Dua's death via an Instagram story.

The cremation will take place on Sunday at noon at Delhi's Lodhi crematorium.

The 67-year-old journalist was a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV. In June, he had lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, to coronavirus.

Earlier this week, as news of his ill-health spread, so did fake news that he had passed away and some people even posted condolence messages, prompting his daughter to request people to not spread rumours.

On Friday, Mallika Dua had shared a health update of her father on Instagram stories. She wrote, "Our man is fighting. Not sure if it's a lost battle or what. Either way, what one must always remember is that a life well-lived is far valuable than a needlessly long one lived in fear and despair. He has lived and how. No matter the outcome, we will celebrate him. He never taught us to mope or be afraid. As he always tells me, 'Darna nahi hain puttar (Don't be scared, child)'."

Vinod Dua and his wife were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak. The journalist's health has suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals.