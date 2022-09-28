English
    Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan says he's done his best but Vijay Sethupathi was 'amazing'

    'Vikram Vedha': Hrithik Roshan said that while he is aware of the comparisons being done between the two films, he is certain that he will not be able to repeat Vijay Sethupathi's performance in the 2017 Tamil original.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    September 28, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
    'Vikram Vedha': Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupati as Vedha in Hindi and Tamil versions of the film.

    Days ahead of Vikram Vedha's release, actor Hrithik Roshan commended Vijay Sethupathi's performance in the 2017 Tamil original. Roshan, plays the part of notorious gangster Vedha -- a role that Sethupathi had portrayed in 2017's Tamil film.

    Hrithik Roshan said that while he is aware of the comparisons being done between the two films, he is certain that he will not be able to repeat Vijay Sethupathi's performance. “I know how amazingly Vijay Sethupathi did the same part. I can’t in my dreams think that I would achieve that level. Yet, I have done my best and I am happy with what I have done,” Roshan told Hindustan Times.

    Read more: Vikram Vedha: 3 of Hrithik Roshan's last releases crossed Rs 100 crore at box office

    Speaking about how he approached the role, the actor said, “When you approach a character, you can’t just repeat what has been done. If you think ‘he did that so I will also do it’, that’s not a very intelligent way to go about it. The simplest way to go about it is to know that every individual is different. So, if I approach this the way I look at it, it will automatically be different, new, and honest.”

    Vikram Vedha also features Saif Ali Khan who plays the role of a police officer Vikram which was portrayed by actor R Madhavan in the Tamil original. The 2017 film had made Rs 60 crore.

    Hrithik Roshan's last release Super 30 made Rs 146.94 crore at the box office while another release in the same year (2019) War minted Rs 317.91 crore. His 2017 film Kaabil earned Rs 103.84 at the box office.

    Meanwhile, apart from Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, the Hindi remake also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

     
    Tags: #Hrithik Roshan #Saif Ali Khan #Vijay Sethupathi #Vikram Vedha
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 01:15 pm
