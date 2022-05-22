Vijayi Bhav review: Marathi films are suddenly taking an odd turn

The basic premise of this film is noble: daughters who save their father’s honour by competing in a Kabaddi team for the village. But the execution is so suspect, you begin to understand why successful directors are sticking to a formula which works for regional audiences.

You don’t have to go farther than your living room to experience this. Marathi TV is rife with stories of Shivaji and his warriors, tales of poet saints like Tukaram, Balumama and others or stories that look urban but the language used is ‘Gavran Marathi’ (dialects spoken by villagers).

This film made me feel bad for an industry that has produced award-winning cinema from Pinjra and Umbartha to Harishchandrachi Factory, Narbachi Wadi and even the fun movie called Atmavishwas. Why then are they making a thoughtless film called Vijayi Bhav?

Just because we are a movie-mad nation, does that excuse the total lack of attention to detail? Since when do lanterns in our villages use candles? Why are the henchmen of the village baddie dressed a la Dada Kondke? Why is the woman who dies after childbirth wearing a strappy blouse with sequins in the hospital?

So the village Sarpanch is a totally good guy and he lives in a modest bungalow with a pregnant wife and his brother (predictably named Laxman). Laxman drives his brother’s little Maruti car. And the village baddie, a rich guy who lives in a bizarre architecturally confused house with two male servants, gets to ride in an open-top Jeep. As bad guys are wont to, this village baddie wears sunglasses and makes it very clear that he wants to bring the good guy down at any cost.

Circumstances turn and Laxman dies in an explosion on water when the Maruti falls into the river. His newborn daughter and the Sarpanch’s newborn daughter grow up to be Enfield-riding villages divas who wear wedges. I do doubt the availability of high-heeled sandals in a village, but the thought of Amazon delivering stuff everywhere puts to rest all my doubts. Perhaps they also delivered her curling irons too…

With a toss of her carefully curled hair, she wins the heart of… you guessed it: The village baddie’s son who has just returned from the city after completing his education. And I might sound rather mean but when the lad wears a leopard print shirt and his beard and long hair make him look less like a hero and more like a reject of a Kaurava army, it’s not his fault. He may have dialogue like "Whether he lives in the city or the village, a tiger is still a tiger", but someone should have trimmed his facial furniture and told him to workout because he has a scene where he is undressed and jumps into the water while the heroine steals his clothes…

Speaking of the team that made the movie, why did they waste the entire movie and suddenly spring the kabaddi match right at the very end? It’s like making Chak De India! and showing a winning match right at the end and wasting footage showing us homes of the women who will eventually join the team instead of them becoming a team. Or Dangal, where the dad is suddenly taken ill and the girls miraculously win matches.

It’s not okay for screenwriters to borrow the Chak De speech by Coach and adapt it to say, "You have 20 minutes…" It’s also not okay to sound like a mini civics textbook when the girls parrot the advantages and the duties of a gram panchayat and the Sarpanch’s job. And yes, by the time the movie is over, you are too numb to ask why the baddie suddenly apologises and turns over a new leaf…

And to get over the horror of the film, I sneaked into a couple of other Marathi films (the advantage of a multiplex where you can sneak into other films by wandering in with a coffee and stumbling out dazed), I realised that others are also just as strange. What has happened to the stories like Jogwa and Court and Natrang?

The one redeeming feature of the film is its music. The song where the daughter wonders how to choose between her love for her father and the lad is beautifully composed by Kabeer Shakya. Kudos!