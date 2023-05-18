'Who is Vijay Varma': When Cannes designers refused to dress Bollywood star

Vijay Varma admitted that it was "stupid" on his part to ask and he could understand why he did not get a positive answer in reply. (Photo credit: Screengrab from instagram.com/itsvijayvarma).

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma shared an interesting story, recalling his first visit to the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 when designers were not aware about who he was and refused to design him.

"When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?' And they said, ‘Who's Vijay Varma? We don't want to dress anybody," the actor said in an interview to Film Companion.

The actor admitted that it was "stupid" on his part to ask and he could understand why he did not get a positive answer in reply.

"I didn't know any of it. Really. It was stupid of me... naive of me to ask. And, it was equally understandable why it didn't come through," he said.

Varma also said his photos were later shared on websites such as Getty Images but he didn't have the money to buy those photos.

"When I saw the pictures, they came out on Getty Images and all these places, which I didn't have money to buy from.

Now, that I have revisited the pictures after 10 years… I was like thora sa usmay a raha hai Marwari Johnny Depp," he said.

In the opening two days of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the likes of Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur have been seen at the festival.

