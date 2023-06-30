Vidya Balan: ‘Women-led films are so personal because our stories are only just being told’

Actor Vidya Balan with Prof. Shalini Bharat, director, TISS, Mumbai, at the launch of the report.

Five years after she made her Hindi film debut with Parineeta in 2005, Vidya Balan starred in Ishqiya. The Abhishek Chaubey-directorial, also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi, saw Balan playing the role of a manipulative widow who would go to any extent to extract her revenge. The black comedy was a critical and commercial success, bringing accolades and awards for the actor. The other thing it brought for the National-Award-winning actor is a sense of purpose and a feeling of being reborn. Self-admittedly, Balan had been “sleepwalking” through most of her roles prior to this milestone film of her career.

Prof. Lakshmi Lingam, research study director with actor Vidya Balan.

The actor was one of the guests at the launch of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) research report titled Lights, Camera, and Time for Action: Recasting a Gender Equality Compliant Bollywood. The research for the report, supported by a research grant from the US Consulate General, Mumbai, consisted of both quantitative and qualitative studies. The quantitative research studies analysed 25 2019 box-office hits to capture a full year of pre-pandemic theatrical releases, as well as 10 ‘women-centric films released between 2012 and 2019 as a representative sample.

Researchers analysed 15 crucial parameters, such as intersectional representation, occupation, degree of sexual stereotyping, consent and intimacy, harassment. The studies also analysed women’s participation behind-the-scenes and off screen. In addition to the quantitative studies, TISS carried out three qualitative studies with the experiences and perspectives of women and queer screenwriters, directors, and young online media critics.

Speaking about her own experience as a young actor navigating her way through the industry, Balan credited her internal and external growth to the changes she was seeing around her at the time Ishqiya released. “It is not an overnight change and the process is ongoing. I really believe cinema is a reflection of what happens around us. There were people who were writing stories where women were finding their voice, where they were coming of age and where women were doing as they pleased with their bodies. That change was happening around us and at that time, it got reflected in cinema and I was very fortunate to be at the right place and at the right time,” she said at the launch of the study this week in Mumbai.

When pointed out that most of the top Box Office successes were films that focused on war, crime, corruption and the underworld, while women-centric films mostly centered around relationships, sexuality and the dreams and aspirations of women, Balan felt that it was a good place to start.

“I think the reason women-led films are so personal and yet not talking about war and those things in a big way is because our stories are only just being told. It is at a very nascent stage. Before we concern ourselves with worldly issues, I think it is about what is happening with ourselves, with our dreams, our bodies, our families and I don’t necessarily think it is a bad thing,” she stated. Citing an instance from her movie Mission Mangal (2019), Balan said that she played a scientist who is also a homemaker and both aspects of her character have been shown in the film. “I think it is fantastic that we are telling these stories because our professional lives are not divorced from our personal lives,” she said, pointing out that the film was directed by a man, R Balki. “We also need more men like him to drive the change,” she added.

One of the highlights of the report states that women are underrepresented in the core filmmaking professions such as writing and cinematography among others. The actor admitted that while she was shocked to learn of that, she is seeing a change in that narrative as well. “I am seeing more women DOPs, editors and writers. For instance, in Mission Mangal, we had far more women on the sets than I have seen on any commercial film. What we have to do is to look at a person for their ability to what they bring to the table and not judge them by their gender,” she said. The actor admitted that it is easier said than done because one is working against a lifetime of conditioning. “I know a lot of people who are making small efforts towards this and I think every drop counts to make the ocean,” she said.

Also Read: Bollywood in gender dilemma, TISS out with a new study

Also Read: Pride Month | Two queer actors on the need for more LGBTQIA+ voices in the Indian film industry