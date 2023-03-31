 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Viduthalai Part 1 review: Vetrimaaran’s hard-hitting film questions police violence and the state

Sowmya Rajendran
Mar 31, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

Soori pulls off a career-defining performance. Vijay Sethupathi owns the screen like only he can. And Ilaiyaraaja’s stirring background score lends the film a bittersweet ache.

Even with limited screen time, Vijay Sethupathi leaves a mark as Perumal in Viduthalai Part 1. (Image source: Screen grab/Sony Music South)

The first time policeman Kumaresan (Soori) sets his eyes on the forest area of Arumapuri, he is sitting on a bus. He’s on his way to join duty, and he strikes up a conversation with the passenger next to him. It is a perfectly ordinary moment in the midst of breathtaking natural beauty – but within seconds, the sound of bullets pierces the air. It’s Kumaresan’s introduction to how quickly life can change in the region.

Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1, adapted from a short story written by Jeyamohan (who also co-wrote the screenplay with him), is about a people’s army that has taken up arms against a mining corporation that is set to begin operations in the region. Called Makkal Padai, this group is characterised as terrorists by the government and police, but enjoys the support of the local people. The kingpin Perumal (Vijay Sethupathi) and two other leaders are the main targets of the police.

The film opens with a long single take that shows a train that was supposedly derailed by the Makkal Padai. The camera takes us through the death and devastation, the noise and chaos surrounding such an incident. The chopped limbs and mangled bodies are to create empathy with the police’s mission – but is there more to it than meets the eye?