    Video: Tom Hanks yells at fans 'to back the f*** off' after wife Rita Wilson trips because of them

    The couple were exiting a restaurant in New York City on Wednesday when they were surrounded by several fans snapping photos on their phones.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 17, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @SibleBrandon)


    Tom Hanks recently had a run-in with a group of fans who pushed his wife, actor and singer Rita Wilson, while following for them photos in New York.

    The couple were exiting a restaurant in the city on Wednesday when they were surrounded by several fans, the BBC reported.

    They were being escorted to their car by security when a group caused Wilson to trip. She shouted "stop".

    Then Hanks yelled at the group to back off. "Knocking over my wife," he added.

     

    Warning: The video contains strong language

    The fans promptly apologised to Hanks for the incident. "Sorry about that, Tom," they were heard saying the video.


    Hanks is presently busy promoting his film Elvis, in which he portrays the role of iconic singer Elvis Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker. The movie will release on June 24.


    The actor had last appeared in post-apocalyptic survival film Finch in 2021.


    Hanks is best known for his memorable roles in acclaimed films like Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and The Terminal. He is the recipient of  two Academy Awards and seven Primetime Emmy Awards.


    He and Wilson had met in 1981 on the sets of TV comedy Bosom Buddies. They got married in 1988.


    The couple have two sons - Chester Marlon and Truman Theodore.


    They have been through their share of ups and downs. In 2015, Wilson was diagnosed with breast cancer.


    She revealed in an Instagram four years later what she told Hanks after the diagnosis. "I had a serious discussion with my husband that if anything happens, I wanted him to be super sad for a very long time," Wilson wrote.


    first published: Jun 17, 2022 02:11 pm
