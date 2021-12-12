Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif share mehendi photos. Priyanka Chopra drops a comment

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on Thursday. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by katrinakaif)

A day after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared dreamy photos from their haldi ceremony, the star Bollywood couple gave a glimpse of their mehendi. The couple got married on Thursday at a luxury hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur in the presence of family and close friends.

“Mehendi taa sajdi je nache saara tabbar,” the actors captioned the mehendi photos in separate Instagram posts. Both of them were in celebrity favourite fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s outfits and jewellery, with Kaif in a multi-coloured lehenga and Kaushal in a sherwani. Their styling team was led by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Comments began to pour in minutes after they shared the photos. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped three emojis – blessing hands, fire and heart-in-the-eyes – under Kaif’s post.

On Saturday, the actors shared photos from their haldi ceremony.

Hours after the wedding, the couple posted a series of pictures from their special day on Instagram.

In the pictures, they are seen holding hands while taking pheras and exchanging wedding garlands. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," the duo captioned the pictures on their respective Instagram accounts.

The wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara was largely a lavish and private affair with heavily guarded wedding venue making it difficult for the media to report much to the fans.