Viacom18's NFT platform launches Roadies' digital collectibles

Media company Viacom18's non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Fully Faltoo has out up with its second set of digital collectibles.

Based on one of the most popular and longest-running shows Roadies, the second NFT drop will offer a total of 4,453 digital collectibles.

"We are launching Roadies Moto edition tomorrow (July 29) which comprises 4,444 NFTs in the loot category at $10 each. This will include digital collectibles like helmet, jacket. Then there is rare collection and these will start at $99," said Anshul Ailawadi, Head of Viacom18’s Youth, Music, and English Entertainment (YME) Cluster.

Ailawadi said that after the first drop, they realised the utility value of NFTs which was why this time the buyers of the Roadies edition would get to be part of the show and also get merchandise from the previous editions.

"The top 10 buyers of NFTs in the Loot category will get VVIP passes for Roadies event. We have created memorabilia of previous seasons of Roadies and that is being made into specific kits and the nine buyers of the Rare collection will get these kits which is authenticated by us that they were used on the location. The value of the kits is in the range of around Rs 50,000 and these are branded merchandise," said Ailawadi.

The kit will have jackets, sweatshirts, denim, and sneakers worn by the host during MTV Roadies Season 18. Owners of the rare collection will win the collectible at the end of a seven-day bidding period on August 5.

Ailawadi said in the previous drop, the highest price of the Rare NFT was 50 times of the reserved price at around $2,500. He thinks that despite the challenges the virtual digital assets sector is facing, it will continue to find traction amid Indians.

"I think the market is maturing. Now, you will see genuine enthusiasts. It is a tighter condition but good thing for the space," he said.

The NFT platform is looking at new formats of NFTs and has plans to launch more digital collectibles.

The Fully Faltoo NFT marketplace earlier this year launched its first drop comprising 3,013 digital artworks, which the platform claimed were sold out within 36 hours of going live.

Ailawadi noted that they saw diversity in the age group for their first NFT drop. "The enthusiasts for NFTs is not limited to a specific age group. We also saw parents showing interest in NFTs," he added.

