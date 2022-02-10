Viacom18's NFT Platform Fully Faltoo to offer over 3,000 digital collectibles in first drop

Media company Viacom18 that last month launched non-fungible token (NFT) platform Fully Faltoo will be offering thousands of digital collectibles in its first drop that will include pop culture properties like Bakra NFT.

The NFT marketplace which has been setup by GuardianLink.io will be launching a total of 3013 NFTs on February 14 when the platform will go live.

"We have the NFTs under two categories -- the loot and the rare collections. The loot is of 3,000 pieces and under rare collections there are 13 collectibles," Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 told Moneycontrol.

While Ailawadi did not comment on prices fixed for the upcoming NFT collections he said that the philosophy of loot is to make it accessible to all and the rare will be priced aggressively.

The fully valuable digital art conceptualized and created by the team will bring to life iconic brands like MTV, Vh1 and Comedy Central in India.

After the first NFT drop, Ailawadi said that they are evaluating more offerings. "While we can't have too many drops, I think one can expect in another quarter or after 4-5 months from now one more drop." After the learnings from the first drop, we can think of offering more digital collectibles, he said.

In terms of target audience, Ailawadi said they are looking at two core constituencies. "The loyalists of our brands and that is a significant chunk. But the larger market are the fence sitters," he said.

Ask Ailawadi if the 30 percent tax on virtual digital assets is a concern, he said, "India is ahead of peers when it comes to regulatory framework and any clarity is good."

The Fully Faltoo NFT platform which will let users make a purchase through the use of a custodial wallet and users will have to register on the platform to be able to make a purchase. The security layers setup by GuardianLink.io are to ensure security of minting, transferring and storing NFTs, the platform said.

Disclaimer:

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.