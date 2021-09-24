MARKET NEWS

Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions partner to offer new lineup of theatrical releases

The films which are part of this deal are in various stages of production and are expected to release over the next 18- 24 months.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 08:22 PM IST
Source: Instagram/karanjohar

Source: Instagram/karanjohar

Viacom18 Studios has joined hands with Dharma Productions for an upcoming lineup of around four films for theatrical release.

The films which are part of this deal are in various stages of production and are expected to release over the next 18- 24 months.

With Viacom18’s broadcast channels at play, the network has also acquired satellite rights for these films.

As part of the association, Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions will collaborate on projects including Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt; Raj Mehta directed JugJugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani; Shakun Batra’s next starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa; as well as Shashank Khaitan’s next featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar.

“As Viacom18 Studios scales up, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment. Collaborating to build a slate of films further strengthens our long-term association with Karan and Dharma Productions,” said Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios.

Adding to this, Karan Johar said, “In Viacom18 Studios, we have a partner who not only shares our vision in storytelling but also has our approach to differentiated cinema."

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions said that strategic alliances are the way forward for the film industry and this partnership is the stepping-stone to a long-term alliance.
