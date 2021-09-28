Viacom18 bags broadcast and digital rights for football league Italian Serie A

Voot Announces 17 New Originals, International Expansion ... NDTV Gadgets Voot Announces 17 New Originals, International Expansion

Viacom18 announced that it has acquired the broadcast and digital rights for football league Italian Serie A for the Indian sub-continent region for the next three seasons.

The latest edition of Italian Serie A kicked off on August 21.

“One of the core propositions of our network is the promise of variety in content. Sports is a whitespace that we have been consciously experimenting with for some time now. The response to our initiatives, thus far, has been very encouraging. Italian Serie A is one of the most exciting and competitive leagues in Europe and we are excited to bring it to our viewers across digital and broadcast platforms,” said Gourav Rakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures.

Further elaborating, Ferzad Palia, Head – SVOD and International Business, Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “We are delighted to host the Italian Serie A across our network. The league enjoys great affinity with football lovers in India. Some of the world’s top clubs, coaches and players make the Serie A stand out as one of the best leagues in the football world. We are confident of growing the fan base through a slew of initiatives that are lined up.”

Viacom18 has entered into a partnership with Infront, whom Italian Serie A has appointed to manage its international media rights for all platforms across Europe, Asia, Oceania, sub-Saharan Africa and Americas (excluding USA).

Viacom18 has been steadily expanding its sports offerings with the network recently entering multi-year partnerships for Spanish La Liga (football) and Abu Dhabi T10 League (cricket).

“This is the start of what we hope will be a positive relationship between Infront and Viacom18. Serie A already has a significant resonance with Indian football fans and this will help us further grow the audience in the country. We believe this is the beginning of what we hope will be a promising future,” said Amikam Kranz, Vice President Media Sales and Operations, Infront.