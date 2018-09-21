App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VFX game: Baahubali may have set the ball rolling, but 2.0 is set to hit it out of the park

The new generation of filmmakers, who are investing to make films look better in terms of production values, have added buoyancy to the VFX industry

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

Rajinikanth’s latest offering 2.0, sequel to 2010 release Robot, is making headlines even before it has hit the theatres. One reason for this is the visual effects the film is laden with. Director Shankar Shanmugham has also claimed that the film will be India's first $75 million VFX wonder. 2.0 is scheduled to release on November 29 in 12 languages besides Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

While the visual effects in the Baahubali franchise redefined story-telling on the big screen, 2.0  has upped the VFX game. Touted to be one of the most expensive films made in Indian cinema, 2.0  has substantial amount of VFX. The filmmakers have identified 1,000 shots from the film and used 10 different VFX companies. Shanmugham confirmed that more than 3,000 technicians around the world have worked on the movie.

So, what was earlier used as a cost saving mechanism has now become an integral part of filmmaking. Upcoming projects like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, releasing this December; Salman Khan’s next year release Bharat and another venture Kick 2 will take VFX to the forefront of movie-making.

The new generation of filmmakers, who are investing to make films look better in terms of production values, have added buoyancy to the VFX industry. As opposed to earlier, VFX is not just restricted to fantasy-based and fictional films and is now being used to enrich production of varied film sequences.

related news

Spike in budgets

A few years ago, producers would rather spend on foreign locations or expensive sets than on visual effects. However, the success of films like Robot, Baahubali and Krrish has been encouraging enough for producers to earmark a substantial amount of a film’s budget for visual effects.

One of Bollywood’s most expensive films, Thugs of Hindostan, made at a budget of Rs 210 crore, is laced with visual effects. From its inception, Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan was conceptualised as a visual spectacle to be released in IMAX format.

For Baahubali: The Beginning, Rs 85 crore was spent on visual effects out of the total budget of Rs 300 crore.

Regional demand on the upswing

The appetite for VFX has only grown after the positive box office performance of films such as Robot and Baahubali: The Beginning. With increasing demand, the south Indian region is gradually becoming a bustling ground of VFX talent and studios.

The production of Baahubali 2 saw about 30 VFX studios appointed from around the world. Hyderabad-based Makuta VFX handled most of the VFX work, which had 4,000-5,000 VFX shots.

VFX — Not an afterthought

Indian filmmakers are broadening their horizons and have started adopting a harmonic blend of skills and expertise. Experts say they are now capable of thinking and writing scripts around VFX. What is helping them is the confidence that post-production studios can deliver the kind of work they are looking for. The effects are incorporated in the film so creatively that they blend well into films.

But more is required. To get the maximum impact out of VFX in films, detailed pre-production — the work that goes into filmmaking before shooting starts — is a must. And Bollywood lags behind in this.

VFX in Indian cinema is in its nascent stages. Directors and producers getting involved at the script stage and pre-visualising is not the norm yet.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 01:38 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.