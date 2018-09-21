VFX game: Baahubali may have set the ball rolling, but 2.0 is set to hit it out of the park

Rajinikanth’s latest offering 2.0, sequel to 2010 release Robot, is making headlines even before it has hit the theatres. One reason for this is the visual effects the film is laden with. Director Shankar Shanmugham has also claimed that the film will be India's first $75 million VFX wonder. 2.0 is scheduled to release on November 29 in 12 languages besides Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

While the visual effects in the Baahubali franchise redefined story-telling on the big screen, 2.0 has upped the VFX game. Touted to be one of the most expensive films made in Indian cinema, 2.0 has substantial amount of VFX. The filmmakers have identified 1,000 shots from the film and used 10 different VFX companies. Shanmugham confirmed that more than 3,000 technicians around the world have worked on the movie.

So, what was earlier used as a cost saving mechanism has now become an integral part of filmmaking. Upcoming projects like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, releasing this December; Salman Khan’s next year release Bharat and another venture Kick 2 will take VFX to the forefront of movie-making.

The new generation of filmmakers, who are investing to make films look better in terms of production values, have added buoyancy to the VFX industry. As opposed to earlier, VFX is not just restricted to fantasy-based and fictional films and is now being used to enrich production of varied film sequences.

Spike in budgets

A few years ago, producers would rather spend on foreign locations or expensive sets than on visual effects. However, the success of films like Robot, Baahubali and Krrish has been encouraging enough for producers to earmark a substantial amount of a film’s budget for visual effects.

One of Bollywood’s most expensive films, Thugs of Hindostan, made at a budget of Rs 210 crore, is laced with visual effects. From its inception, Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan was conceptualised as a visual spectacle to be released in IMAX format.

For Baahubali: The Beginning, Rs 85 crore was spent on visual effects out of the total budget of Rs 300 crore.

Regional demand on the upswing

The appetite for VFX has only grown after the positive box office performance of films such as Robot and Baahubali: The Beginning. With increasing demand, the south Indian region is gradually becoming a bustling ground of VFX talent and studios.

The production of Baahubali 2 saw about 30 VFX studios appointed from around the world. Hyderabad-based Makuta VFX handled most of the VFX work, which had 4,000-5,000 VFX shots.

VFX — Not an afterthought

Indian filmmakers are broadening their horizons and have started adopting a harmonic blend of skills and expertise. Experts say they are now capable of thinking and writing scripts around VFX. What is helping them is the confidence that post-production studios can deliver the kind of work they are looking for. The effects are incorporated in the film so creatively that they blend well into films.

But more is required. To get the maximum impact out of VFX in films, detailed pre-production — the work that goes into filmmaking before shooting starts — is a must. And Bollywood lags behind in this.

VFX in Indian cinema is in its nascent stages. Directors and producers getting involved at the script stage and pre-visualising is not the norm yet.