Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah hospitalised for pneumonia, responding well now, says wife Ratna Pathak

Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to the hospital after a “small patch” was found in his lungs and is currently undergoing treatment

Moneycontrol News
June 30, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
One of the most admired actors in India, Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to Khar Hinduja hospital on June 29. (File image: Reuters)

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised for pneumonia in Mumbai.  One of the most admired actors in India, Shah was admitted to Khar Hinduja hospital on June 29 after a “small patch” was found in his lungs and is currently undergoing treatment, his wife Ratna Pathak, also an actor, said on June 30.

"Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon," Ratna Pathak Shah told news agency PTI.

Filmfare also tweeted about Shah’s health, saying: “He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately,” Filmfare tweeted on June 30 citing Shah’s manager.

In 2020, a report of Shah’s hospitalisation was surfaced. However, later he rubbished the report saying he was "fine" and at home observing the nationwide lockdown.

Shah, 70, in a Facebook post, thanked people for their concern and reassured them about his health. "I thank all those enquiring after my health and reassure them I am fine," he said.

"I'm at home and observing the lockdown. Please don't believe any rumours," he added.

The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama "Mee Raqsam" and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series "Bandish Bandits".
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Naseeruddin Shah #trends
first published: Jun 30, 2021 01:16 pm

