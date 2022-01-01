MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Veteran actor Betty White dies at 99, US President Joe Biden, others pay tribute

Betty White played award-winning roles in sitcoms like 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and 'The Golden Girls'.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
US President Joe Biden said Betty White was a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. (Image: AFP)

US President Joe Biden said Betty White was a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. (Image: AFP)


American actor Betty White, who had a career spanning more than eight decades, died at the age of 99 on Friday, AP reported.

White had played award-winning roles in sitcoms like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. She is regarded as one of the pioneers of television in the United States.

She also served in American Women's Voluntary Services during the Second World War.

The actor died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine.

Witjas added that White died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Brentwood, California.

Close

Related stories

The veteran actor’s death led to an outpouring of grief. United States President Joe Biden said White made generations of Americans smile.

“She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed,” Biden added. “Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”

Michelle Obama, former first lady, said White “broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh”.

“Barack and I join so many around the world who will miss the joy she brought to the world,” she added.

Many actors also took to Twitter to pay tribute to White.

“The world looks different now,” said Ryan Reynolds. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

Legally Blond actor Reese Witherspoon said she loved watching the characters that White played. “Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh!”

Actor Viola Davis tweeted” RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings."

(With inputs from AP and AFP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Betty White #Entertainment #Hollywood
first published: Jan 1, 2022 09:59 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.