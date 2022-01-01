Veteran actor Betty White dies at 99, US President Joe Biden, others pay tribute

US President Joe Biden said Betty White was a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. (Image: AFP)

American actor Betty White, who had a career spanning more than eight decades, died at the age of 99 on Friday, AP reported.

White had played award-winning roles in sitcoms like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. She is regarded as one of the pioneers of television in the United States.

She also served in American Women's Voluntary Services during the Second World War.

The actor died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine.

Witjas added that White died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Brentwood, California.

The veteran actor’s death led to an outpouring of grief. United States President Joe Biden said White made generations of Americans smile.



Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.

"She's a cultural icon who will be sorely missed," Biden added. "Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year's Eve."

Michelle Obama, former first lady, said White “broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh”.

“Barack and I join so many around the world who will miss the joy she brought to the world,” she added.



Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. Barack and I join so many around the world who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven. pic.twitter.com/tVL7NUw2TT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 1, 2022



Many actors also took to Twitter to pay tribute to White.



The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS

"The world looks different now," said Ryan Reynolds. "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."

Legally Blond actor Reese Witherspoon said she loved watching the characters that White played. “Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh!”

Actor Viola Davis tweeted” RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings."