Veere Di Wedding and Carry on Jatta 2 sets cash registers jingling at the box office

The box office is finally smiling. With the ending of this year’s Indian Premier League, people have no reason to miss the theatres. Veere Di Wedding and Punjabi release Carry on Jatta 2 is raking in all the money that the box office needed after a lean period.

The power packed gang of four in Veere Di Wedding - Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Sakshi -brought in Rs 10.75 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday. This takes collections to Rs 22.25 crore in two days.

Interestingly, the film’s opening day collection is the third highest for the year after Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore) and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat (Rs 24 crore).

According to Box office India’s (BOI) initial analysis, the film’s collections could have been flat or even dropped but the urban youth in Delhi NCR and Punjab belt are visiting theatres.

Touching the Rs 100 crore mark doesn't seem impossible for the film. No one expected the kind of money the film made in its opening week as an all-female movie doesn't often become a commercial success in Bollywood. BOI feels Veere Di Wedding has a chance of emerging as a surprise hit if it continues to do well in urban areas although a lot depends on what happens this week.

Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa's Punjabi film Carry on Jatta 2, which is a sequel to the 2012 release Carry on Jatta, clocked Rs 3.61 crore on its opening day from Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and the rest of India circuits. An excellent number for a regional film.

Holding well at the box office are older releases - Parmanu - A Story of Pokhran which has earned close to Rs 37 lakh last week and Raazi that struck Rs 1.9 crore by the end of its fourth Friday at the box office.

In other news, Bollywood is letting its hair down to Race 3's freshly released number 'Alla Duhai Hai' that has been already viewed 8.5 million times in just two-and-a-half days.