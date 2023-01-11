 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varisu film review: Vijay’s goofy charm makes this old-fashioned entertainer work

Sowmya Rajendran
Jan 11, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

In this IPL version of the 1,000-episode Indian mega serial, the question isn’t RASODE MEIN KAUN THA? but BOARDROOM MEIN KAUN THA? Same difference.

The trailer of Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu didn’t inspire much confidence in the film. It looked like an old-fashioned family drama with amplified sentiments that are typical of the mega serial. That’s exactly what the film offers, but somehow, Vijay makes it work. For the most part anyway.

In this IPL version of a thousand-episode Indian mega serial, the patriarch of a large business family is on the verge of death and must appoint his heir. He has three children but the decision is far from easy, especially as business rivals circle around him smelling blood. If you’ve watched Jesse Armstrong’s Succession, Varisu’s bare plot line will sound uncannily similar, but minus the feisty women characters of the excellent American series.

Business tycoon Rajendran (Sarathkumar) has three sons – Jay (Srikanth), Ajay (Shaam) and Vijay (Vijay). As you can guess, he is not a very imaginative man, so when his youngest son decides he wants to carve his own path, Rajendran cuts him off.

Vijay’s mother Sudha (Jayasudha) is super sad about the state of the family. Controlling husband! Estrangement! Divorce! Sibling rivalry! Rebellious granddaughter! Her role boils down to looking extremely anxious about what the various people in her family are doing but being very, very sure that they HAVE TO stick to each other no matter what (even if someone tries to casually crush another to death with a lorry container).

Vijay, who had no qualms about leaving his home and running around Rajasthan with ghagra ladies to follow his heart, suddenly starts to believe that she’s right about wanting to keep this toxic family intact. And that’s basically what Varisu is all about. The question isn’t RASODE MEIN KAUN THA? but BOARDROOM MEIN KAUN THA? Same difference.