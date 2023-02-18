 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vaathi review: Dhanush is the all-knowing teacher in a 100 percent predictable film

Sowmya Rajendran
Feb 18, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

Dhanush is his usual dynamic self. And while his screen presence makes the hyperbolic sequences watchable, even he can’t save Vaathi from devolving into dated melodrama in the second half.

Dhanush and Samyuktha in Vaathi. (Screen shot)

A teacher who changes the lives of students with his/her dedication is hardly a new story. From the British To Sir, With Love (1967) to the American Mona Lisa Smile (2003) and homegrown movies like Nammavar (1994), Hichki (2018), Raatchasi (2019), Super 30 (2019) and Master (2021), the plot takes a path that anyone can recite by rote. What really sets apart a film with this premise is its honesty in crafting the challenges that exist in the education system and how the teacher enables the students to confront these – be it race, gender, caste, class or their intersections.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vaathi is set in the 1990s, a period of economic liberalisation in India. The film opens with three students from the present times trying on an old video cassette in the anticipation that it could be an erotic film. The grainy picture, however, reveals a young man writing mathematical formulae on a blackboard. To nobody’s surprise, the young man is Dhanush, the mathematics vaathi (teacher) around whom the story revolves. It’s a low-key introduction, but Atluri compensates by including a “mass” fight scene soon after. This vaathi doesn’t just throw chalks, he also throws punches.

Balamurgan (Dhanush) is an earnest assistant teacher at Thirupathi group of educational institutions headed by Thirupathi (Samuthirakani), a man who believes in commodifying education. There is no nuance whatsoever in the characterization of either Balamurgan or Thirupathi. One is 100 percent good, the other is 100 percent bad. The net result, for the audience, is 100 percent predictability.