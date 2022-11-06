Uunchai director Sooraj Barjatya: 'It had to be Amitabh Bachchan. He is the epitome of courage'

After a gap of seven from the release of his last film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, director Sooraj Barjatya is all set for the upcoming Uunchai (in cinemas on November 11, 2022). Known for making young love stories, family films and family-friendly films (including Hum Aapke Hain Koun? and Vivah), Barjatya’s latest is something of a departure.

The focus of his latest film is four senior citizen friends played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa, along with Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. While trekking to Everest Base Camp is the mission, the film tackles a number of themes.

Writer-producer-director Barjatya and actresses Neena Gupta and Sarika share their experiences of working with this cast and shooting in challenging locations of Nepal.

SOORAJ BARJATYA

It’s been seven years since your last film. What were you occupied with in those years?

After Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, I was busy with our television wing. Then in-between, we finished my younger son Avnish’s script which he is directing. The film stars Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon. Two schedules of that shoot are done. But also because of the pandemic we had to postpone some plans.

Then I came across the subject of Uunchai. When the writer (Sunil Gandhi) narrated the idea to me – of three friends over 65 years of age climbing to Everest Base Camp in memory of their friend and through the journey realizing how alive they are – it didn’t leave me. It’s a beautiful subject, but it was not my area. But I couldn’t get another maker, then the pandemic hit and then realized the importance of courage and took up Uunchai myself.

What a special cast. Was there any actor without whom you could not picture this film?

From the time I heard the subject, it had to be Amitabh Bachchan. He is the epitome of courage. What he has done at 80 is unimaginable, especially in Uunchai, with those mountains, etc. When I sent him the synopsis, he read it and said I will do this film because I like one dialogue – “Bhale hum sub log Himalaya ke darshan nahin kar sakein, lekin hum na bhulein ke hum sab mein woh Himalaya, woh Everest, woh shakti hai jisse hum jeevan ki har uunchai paar kar sakte hain’. In other words, we all have our own Everests inside us. And once he agreed, the film really took off. I was lucky to get this dream cast.

Who was it hardest to get on board?

It took six months to get Danny ji on board. He lives in Sikkim and he says he has never done a guest appearance. He doesn’t shoot in the summers in India, because it doesn’t suit him. I requested him to read the script. He thought about it. Then he was worried about the pandemic. Then I sent him photos from Mumbai to show that things were alright here and then I sent him nice photos from Nepal, and then he agreed.

How did you prepare your cast to shoot at such high altitudes especially since, barring Parineeti Chopra, the actors’ ages range from 60-80 years?

We took all the proper precautions. Our whole team went climbing and after that we took the actors and we had all the doctors available with us. You have to climb slowly and acclimatize. You go from Kathmandu to Lukla and then to Namche Bazaar and then to Manang. We were a crew of 300 and the highest we shot was 13,000 feet, which is the highest you can go with a crew to shoot. Mostly we have shot on real location with a few visual effects.

For every maker, the subject calls you. When the subject doesn’t leave you, the character calls you, that is the hook. Besides that, cinema needs something fresh now. If we have to get the audience out to theatres, it has to be a new story and entertaining, with big visuals. And I had this different subject which has a message, besides giving me an amazing opportunity to work with these talents.

Essentially, Uunchai suggests that there are no limits to what you can do at any age. Why should we be limited to learning a language or a new phone? One should know what one wants. In our film, it’s not just the male characters but also the female characters who are asserting their will.

SARIKA

What did it take to convince you to take on the part of Mala?

I am very particular about what projects I pick up. But this was Rajshri, so I knew I was going to do it in any case. For me it was coming a full circle after Geet Gaata Chal (1975), which was produced by Rajshri Productions.

Also, when I read Uunchai, I was pleasantly surprised. It’s one thing to know you are going to do it but then the role also turned out to be very nice. Mala is a very independent character, a no-strings-attached kind of person. She doesn’t speak much, which means you work on making sure that a character who doesn’t speak much does not get lost on the screen. And also the opportunity to work with Sooraj ji – all of this made me want to do Uunchai.

I have worked with Mr Bachchan many times before. I have worked a little with Boman, but I had not worked with Anupam and Neena before, so that was very interesting. To work with such brilliant actors as your co-stars is such a trip because it is such a back and forth. It moves at such a pace. All of them are so amazing. It was a hectic Nepal schedule, but we had so much fun.

Was the shoot physically demanding?

It was not emotionally demanding but climbing the mountain – that was something else. I don’t think any of us, including the crew, want to do this again for the next few years. We shot in three different locations but would return to our base of Kathmandu, which kept all of us in good health. It must have been expensive for the production, because chopper rides became like auto rickshaw rides.

What, according to you, are the main themes of the film?

The main theme is friendship. It is the story of the friendship of these men, with Neenaji and me as supporting actors. There are soft emotions of love, friendship and commitment with a strong determination, discipline to achieve what you have decided to do against all odds, something that requires strength, and it comes from a place of love and friendship. Those are the messages.

NEENA GUPTA

Was this a film that you could absolutely not refuse?

I loved the script and the idea, especially my role which people will identify with. Shabina is a typical middle-class housewife, married to Javed played by Boman Irani. Her life revolves around her husband and daughter, and she’s friendly with his friends. It’s a very normal relationship. And then what happens in the end is very interesting. But I was honoured that Sooraj ji called me. I never dreamt I would work for Rajshri. When I was younger, I tried to meet him but it was impossible for people like us to meet him. And then he offered me this role and I was like: how did this happen?

What was it like working with this ensemble cast? Did you learn anything new during the making of 'Uunchai'?

When you work with mature, experienced actors, most of the time it is very nice, because everyone is satiated. So you talk about work, food, travel. There is no jealousy or competition related to work. I was learning every minute, from everyone. For example, I was shooting a night shift recently and the dust and dirt had given me a cough and cold. I was feeling sick and thinking of asking the director to excuse me early. But then I thought of Mr Bachchan. One day we were shooting in Delhi. It was very, very hot. The boys were shooting in the sun. It took a while. Then later I found out that Mr Bachchan was running a fever and he did not crib. No one knew. So I thought: if he can do it, then why can’t I?

What do you think will connect audiences to 'Uunchai'?

Friendship is very important because as you grow older, only our friends come of use. Your children are out living their own lives. Relatives are either no more or live far away. You work less and have less ambition. So, how do you spend time? Now see how women are taking holidays together – like Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh and Helen. That’s what you need. No one else is going to be there for you. There are many other themes too and all kinds of people will identify with it.