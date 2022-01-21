MARKET NEWS

US rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

Meat Loaf distinguished himself in the late 1970s with his soaring vocal range and lavish stage productions.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
Meat Loaf died with his wife Deborah by his side.



US singer and actor Meat Loaf, best known for his "Bat Out of Hell" rock album, has died. He was 74.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," read a statement on his Facebook page on Friday.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."

Meat Loaf, who was born born Marvin Lee Aday, distinguished himself in the late 1970s with his soaring vocal range and lavish stage productions.

Meat Loaf's “Bat Out of Hell” was released in 1977 and is one of the top-selling albums of all-time. It has reached 14-time platinum status by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), which is equivalent to selling 14 million albums in the US alone.

Close

He is also known for hit songs including "Paradise by the Dashboard light" (1977), "I'm Gonna Love Her for Both of Us" (1981), and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" (1993).

According to the statement on Facebook, his career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums and appear in over 65 movies.

"From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!" it added.

Aside from his rock gigs, Meat Loaf had small parts in films and TV shows, including the musical comedy "Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975) and "Fight Club" (1999).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Meat Loaf #music
first published: Jan 21, 2022 02:15 pm

