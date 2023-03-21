 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US actor Amanda Bynes on psychiatric hold after roaming naked in Los Angeles

Mar 21, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

Amanda Bynes was subsequently taken to a nearby police station where a mental health team decided to place her on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Amanda Bynes has been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder, which she was diagnosed with in 2013. (Image: rlamandabynes/Instagram)

Actor Amanda Bynes, known for her roles in films such as "Hairspray" and "She's the Man", has been placed on a psychiatric hold after being found wandering the streets of downtown Los Angeles naked and alone.

According to reports, Bynes had flagged down a passing car and told the driver that she was "coming down from a psychotic episode" before calling 911 for herself. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 36-year-old star was subsequently taken to a nearby police station where a mental health team decided to place her on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

This legal action from the California Welfare and Institutions Code allows a qualified officer to confine someone against their will for 72 hours, although this can be extended. During this time, the person will be fully assessed for their mental health status.