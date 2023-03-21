US actor Amanda Bynes on psychiatric hold after roaming naked in Los Angeles

Amanda Bynes has been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder, which she was diagnosed with in 2013. (Image: rlamandabynes/Instagram)

Actor Amanda Bynes, known for her roles in films such as "Hairspray" and "She's the Man", has been placed on a psychiatric hold after being found wandering the streets of downtown Los Angeles naked and alone.

According to reports, Bynes had flagged down a passing car and told the driver that she was "coming down from a psychotic episode" before calling 911 for herself. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 36-year-old star was subsequently taken to a nearby police station where a mental health team decided to place her on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

This legal action from the California Welfare and Institutions Code allows a qualified officer to confine someone against their will for 72 hours, although this can be extended. During this time, the person will be fully assessed for their mental health status.

A source told TMZ that Amanda was not hurt during the ordeal and is said to be receiving treatment in the hospital following the incident. She is expected to remain there for several days.

The incident comes after Amanda was forced to pull out of reuniting with the cast of "All That" on Saturday due to an "unknown illness". The actor was due to appear at 90s Con over the weekend but had to cancel at the last minute, according to That's 4 Entertainment. Amanda's co-stars Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, and Lori Beth Denberg were in attendance at the convention.

This would have been Amanda's first public appearance since the end of her eight-year conservatorship in March 2022. Speaking to People just two months ago, Amanda said she was looking forward to "meeting the fans" 23 years after the original show ended.

She had also taken a break from social media after 2018 with just one post in 2020 after which her Instagram account has no recent posts.

The news of Amanda's psychiatric hold has sparked concerns among her fans, who have been following her struggles with mental health issues in recent years. Amanda has been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder, which she was diagnosed with in 2013, and has had several public incidents in the past.