Uri sold 5.7 million tickets but Avengers: Endgame led the way in 2019

Do you know which film came close to Avengers: Endgame in terms of most number of movie tickets sold in 2019? It was the sleeper hit of the year Uri: The Surgical Strike that came second to the superhero flick with over 5.7 million tickets sold on BookMyShow.

URI kept the josh high

Vicky Kaushal’s URI also got the most number of users at over 5.6 lakh to rate the film. While at 97.6, Korean film BTS World Tour Love Yourself In Seoul was the film with the highest user rating for a movie on BookMyShow.

Who dominated box office in 2019?

Helping Kaushal maintain the josh (energy) at the box office were actors like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh.

Akshay Kumar’s three offerings this year - Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 - saw ticket sales to the tune of 9.2 million. Coming close to Kumar is Ayushmann Khurrana with 6.3 million tickets overall for three ventures including Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala.

Hrithik Roshan (Super 30 and War) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba and Gully Boy) ruled the top 10 Hindi film bucket with two films each to their credit.

BookMyShow’s analysis is for the period between December 1, 2018 to November 30, 2019.

Avengers craze continues in 2019

As for Avengers: Endgame, it broke all records to sell over 8.6 million tickets and became the highest-selling Hollywood movie on the platform.

And just like last year, the Marvel craze took over India in 2019 as well making the Avengers series retain the top spot among English language films. While Avengers: Infinity War led the race in 2018, Avengers: Endgame shattered all ceilings in 2019. And the difference between the tickets sold for the top two English films was 4x.

Regional sees high demand

If you think there was more demand for Hindi and English films only, then think again as Malayalam movies saw significant growth in demand.

Demand for Malayalam movies rose 108 percent followed by English at 45 percent and Hindi at 25 percent.

Interest in Assamese films grew 5x to match the increase in the number of users who chose BookMyShow to watch these films and rated these films on the platform.

Hindi versions of regional films like Saaho, Syeraa Narasimha Reddy and KGF have matched up to the primary language’s success at the box office.

Where to find more movie lovers?

Hyderabad was home to maximum number of movie lovers, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. The city moved from fourth position in 2018 to outnumber its peers and lead the charts in 2019.

Kochi witnessed a 56 percent increase in the number of people using BookMyShow to watch films as compared to 2018.

Action rules the roost

Actions films witnessed a growth of 45 percent, becoming the most preferred genre followed by drama and comedy. Of the top 10 movies, 30 percent of the number of tickets sold on BookMyShow were based on real-life stories and incidents.

More movie trends

Over 45 films crossed the one million ticket sales mark on BookMyShow.