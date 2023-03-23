 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Upset over HBO divorcing Disney, Indians scramble to find ways to watch Succession’s final season

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 23, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

Many websites have already posted articles on how viewers in India can watch the new episode of Succession through VPN or by downloading a pirated version of the episodes.

Acclaimed comedy-drama 'Succession' is ending with season 4.

Succession, one of the most-watched HBO shows in India, will soon be releasing its final season in India. But Indian viewers are upset over missing the show due to HBO pulling out its content from Disney+Hotstar.

Viewers in India are constantly checking news sites and social media for updates on Succession's release in India. The first episode of the final season 4 of the series will air on March 26. However, viewers in India are unsure if they will get to watch the show on Disney+Hotstar, which played HBO titles.

"I have watched the previous seasons the moment it was out at 7:30-8 AM in the morning. I am a big fan of the show. But I am not sure where to catch the new season as Disney+Hotstar won't be airing HBO content from March 31. Succession has the same following as Game of Thrones," said 35-year-old Mumbai resident, Neha Khanna.

Succession has 11.2 times the average demand for TV dramas in India, according to an estimation by entertainment analysis firm Parrot Analytics.