'Unpaused: Naya Safar' director Shikha Makan: "Laddu is a metaphor for love"

Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli in 'The Couple', one of five stories in 'Unpaused: Naya Safar'.

If the pandemic spawned anything, it is the concept of the anthology. Some hit the mark, others did not. Following up on the first Unpaused, an omnibus featuring five short films by five different directors, Amazon Prime Video has just released the second edition.

Titled Unpaused: Naya Safar, takes forward the theme of the pandemic and its impact on all our lives to compile five new short stories. These include Teen Tigada (directed by Ruchir Arun, starring Saqib Saleem, Ashish Verma and Sam Mohan), War Room (directed by Ayappa K.M., starring Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rasika Agashe, Purnanand Wandhekar and Sharvari Deshpande), Vaikunth (directed by Nagraj Manjule, starring Arjun Karche and Hanumant Bhandari).

The teams behind the other two (The Couple and Gond ke laddu) shared details of the themes of their films and what it was like working through the last two unusual years. Excerpts from the interviews:

The Couple:

In director Nupur Asthana’s The Couple, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Priyanshu Painyuli play a married couple straining under the pressure of work from home and deep professional insecurities.

What was the genesis of 'The Couple'?

Shreya: We are trying to show what couples around the world faced during the pandemic, when one half of the couple gets laid off. Nupur wanted to concentrate on an aspect based on a statistic - that 6 out of 10 people who were laid off were women. It was interesting to see how such a situation would affect a couple, especially as there is no other outlet to exorcize those demons. It’s just your partner who you are stuck with. Our story focuses on this and how they are able to move past it, support it, are they still a couple at the end of it.

Priyanshu: The same situation at a different time would be dealt with very differently. When the lockdown opened slowly and we returned to our livelihoods, we all were struggling. There were pay cuts, jobs lost and every industry was affected. Dippy, the husband, is going through his own issues with work and also dealing with his own emotional turmoil. In that mood, how are you going to support or help your partner? I thought the story was very relatable.

Are you both fans of short films and anthologies?

Shreya: As an actor, you inevitably start out participating in short films. It's kind of a showreel or an internship. There is no format on this planet that I am not a fan of. I like anthologies. There is a different audience for each story, even within an anthology.

Priyanshu: Apart from different formats and styles, an anthology works for me and people like seeing different stories on the same theme with different directors looking at it and trying to say something different. We all experienced different things in the pandemic and connected to various stories.

Unlike your onscreen characters, you both have had a busy couple of years. Shreya with Scam 1992, The Viral Wedding, Mumbai Diaries and now Looop Lapeta coming up and Priyanshu with Extraction, Mirzapur and Rashmi Rocket.

Shreya: I still can't believe it. I dreamed of this from my childhood, when I was a wee little thing and watched a film and wanted to be a part of it and now that I have a part to play, it feels surreal.

Priyanshu: I was grateful that our work was coming out and being appreciated. And that means it was quality. If a good show comes out, lockdown or not, it would be appreciated. We shot all of this stuff before, plus the 10 years of work to reach this point. So it’s just by chance that our best work came out in the last two years. But it’s on the back of the 10 years of effort before that.

Neena Kulkarni as Sushila in 'Gond ke Laddu'.

Gond ke laddu

In Gond Ke Laddu, director Shikha Makan presents a single senior lady reaching out to her daughter through home delivery of gond ke laddu. Cast members Neena Kulkarni and Lakshvir Singh Saran, along with Makan shared details of their warm-hearted short.

Neena, what was it about your character of Sushila that resonated with you?

Sushila and I are the same age. I am also a mother, but our lives are very different. It was interesting for me to get into her space and find out how she would react. She lives alone in a small town. Her daughter lives far away and she wants to send her gond ke laddu during lockdown, when meeting people was not as easy. Her journey is trying to send something to her loved one and how she has to go through a lot of people, such as her interaction with Lakshvir's character, and how she has to learn new things, like using apps. I liked her little journey of learning things at this age.

Laskhvir, what was your experience like?

I play Rohan. He is married to Geetanjali (Darshana Rajendran), and both are trying to get by at a time when people are losing jobs left, right and centre. Then something happens and they work hard to solve it and navigate their way through. Unfortunately, I didn't have an opportunity to shoot with Neena ji which is also a marker of how things are. Now readings and rehearsals happen on Zoom. A lot of the work has shifted online, though we do try to meet when we can. Personally, I don't enjoy that. Proximity is a key factor in creative choices. But I had a ball working Darshana. A good actor makes you feel secure, but you can also challenge each other and take risks.

Shikha, how did you come up with this particular idea?

I thought about something related to food because when we were in heavy lockdown, food became a major topic of conversation and indulgence. It also connected us to people – we were calling mom or a friend for a recipe, creating dishes, sending food, making things for the first time. We had a desire to share with loved ones and food lightens the heart. I wanted to find something simple, ordinary and beautiful which could come out of an unexpected misfortune in somebody’s life. Laddu is a metaphor for love and an unexpected surprise that comes out of a moment of crisis.

Did each of you have your version of gond ke laddu or banana bread – your comfort food - during the pandemic?

Neena: I just got to cook. Not that I am fond of cooking, but I am a good cook and I realised that once again I was cooking to see happiness on the faces of my grown children.

Lakshvir: Shakar-roti! It was so very easy during the pandemic, and tasty. Take roti, sugar, ghee, roll it up and eat it.

Shikha: I got to make a film - that was the biggest laddu I created.