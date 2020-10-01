Unlock 5.0 Guidelines: Here’s what is bringing more relief to PVR, INOX and other exhibitors than just the reopening of business

Exhibitors are cheering the government decision to allow cinemas to operate at 50 percent capacity. The Centre has allowed theatres across India to run at 50 percent capacity from October 15. However, each state will take a call, based on their respective COVID situation.

Many theatres which have reopened across the globe are operating at 50 percent capacity.

“The 50 percent ceiling is in line with the trend followed in Europe and some Asian countries that opened their cinemas after lockdown," said Preetham Daniel, Senior Vice-President, Asia, Harkness Screens.

The 50 percent vs 25 percent controversy

In India,the government was willing to let theatres reopen in August but with a 25-percent capacity cap.

But exhibitors were not in favour as it didn’t make economic sense for them. It would have made things tougher as cinemas have a higher occupancy during weekends and festive periods.

Karan Taurani, Vice President, Elara Capital, said that during weekends, theatres record 50-60 percent occupancy.

Economics of running a theatre

Theatre owners opposed the 25 percent cap because exhibitors would have to leave every alternate seat in a row along with the front and back rows.

With a majority of the business coming from ticket sales in times of COVID-19, the 25 percent cap would not have been economically viable.

In addition, ticket prices in India are lower, compared to what they are abroad. The average ticket price in India is in the range of Rs 150 to Rs 250, whereas the average cost of buying movie tickets in the US is around Rs 650 or $9.16.

“Allowing 50 percent capacity is better than what we thought would be allowed earlier. Most of the countries are following the same norm,” said PV Sunil, MD, Carnival Cinemas.

F&B segment another concern

In addition, the Food and Beverage (F&B) business will see a huge hit as consumers may not be open to consuming food in cinemas, said Taurani.

An Ormax report in May had pointed out that F&B consumption is likely to see over a 60 percent drop per footfall.

F&B is the key margin driver for theatres. In 2019, the F&B segment remained the second-biggest source of revenue for multiplexes, with gross margins typically between 70 percent and 75 percent, according to a report by EY.

Plus, exhibitors also have an additional cost towards maintaining hygiene and safety in theatres.

According to Rahul Puri, MD, Mukta, A2 Cinemas, the cost of operations for restarting cinemas is likely to go up somewhere between 20 percent and 35 percent.

"Getting cinemas ready for our audience will involve efficient pest control and deep sanitization measures," he said. PVR has already spent Rs 6 crore in safety protocols.

This is why theatres -- both single screen and multiplexes -- had proposed to the government to let theatres reopen at 50 percent capacity as business would not be viable without half the seats available for sale.

Exhibitors have already modified their software to run theatres at 50 percent capacity.

Along with Carnival, PVR is also prepared in terms of staggered seating.

In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, PVR CEO Gautam Dutta had said: “We have spoken to our software engineers. Whenever tickets are booked automatically, seats in between will be left. The first couple of weeks will see low occupancy as new films will take time to warm up. So, the system will automatically push you far away. In fact, people themselves will book seats far away.”

How states stand

While the Central government has allowed theatres to operate at 50 percent capacity, theatres in West Bengal, which were the first to reopen in the unlocking phase, have placed a 50-people cap.

Theatres in Maharashtra are still not allowed to reopen. Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab circuits contribute a large chunk in terms of box office collections.

As much as 62 percent of the Hindi movie collections come from these markets, said Taurani.

Now, the expectation is that pan-India reopening of cinemas will take place in November. “We may not see an immediate spike in attendance as observed in various international markets, but, by Diwali and with the release of quality and exciting content, we should be able to see the attendance gradually pick up," said Daniel.