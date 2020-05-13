Unlike many genres on TV, kids' channels are offering new and fresh content

During summer, kids’ channels come up with a strong content portfolio to lure children, who are busy looking for entertainment options, to make their summer holidays more interesting.

This time too, kids’ channels have a lot of new and fresh content to offer despite the lockdown and halt to shooting.

The kids’ genre on TV has been showing consistent growth in viewership and in week 17, i.e. the week starting April 25, the category witnessed a 42 percent growth.

“Incremental viewership is experienced by the genre every year during summer holidays, which peaks in May. However, this year the viewership spike was experienced before the start of summer vacations due to the COVID-19 lockdown,” said Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for Cartoon Network and POGO.

In fact, kids’ channels have seen an upside in viewership across all markets and geographies, including both urban and rural markets during this period.

“Interestingly, the kids’ entertainment genre viewership saw higher growth in rural markets as compared to their urban counterparts. Both Cartoon Network and POGO have seen viewership showing higher gains in rural than in urban markets,” he added.

Also, time spent on kids’ channels have also increased by around 15 to 20 minutes. "The average time spent over the past four weeks stands at 132 minutes, an 8 percent increase from the time spent in January and February,” said Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre.

She attributed the increased traction to the new episodes of marquee shows. “Despite the challenging circumstances, this summer we have created 70 episodes of Honey & Bunny and total 15 new movies,” she said.

Even Pogo and Cartoon Network have new content to keep children busy and entertained. “We already had new launches scheduled for April and May and we have a sufficient bank of fresh content to keep our young viewers engaged during this period. On Cartoon Network, we launched Bandbudh aur Budbak in April,” said Abhishek.

“On POGO, for May, we have Sun Sunny Bheem, featuring superhero Bheem. As part of this summer campaign, we will air the Chhota Bheem KungFu Dhamaaka series, daily movies with Bheem ka Daily Dose and new episodes of Super Bheem. We will also premier a new movie Chhota Bheem Arazim Ka Raaz during this month,” he added.

Chhota Bheem is one of the most popular animated characters in India.

In fact, when Pogo collaborated with DD National to simulcast Chhota Bheem, both the channel and the show saw string traction.

According to data by BARC for week 16 (week starting April 18), Chhota Bheem on DD National improved slot viewership. In fact, kids (2 14 years) contributed 38 percent of the slot viewership.

It is probably the new content on kids’ channels that is keeping advertisers interested in the category.

In week 16 and 15 (week starting April 11), the FCT (Free Commercial Time) remained consistent with six lakh FCTs.

Top advertisers for the genre have been Abbott, Flipkart and Think & Learn that increased their FCTs in week 15 and 16.

However, when it comes to overall ad revenue for TV that surely has seen a drop. The decrease in ad revenue is estimated to be 80 percent in the first three weeks of April.