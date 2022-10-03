Tycoons of Tomorrow 2022: Alia Bhatt speaks about launch of new maternity wear

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who has delivered two successful ventures this year including Gangubai Kathiawadi and recently released Brahmastra, is focused on growing her clothing brand Ed-A-Mamma.

The actress, at a Forbes India event called 'Tycoons of Tomorrow 2022', said she has launched a new maternity line after seeing a need gap.

Bhatt added that what started with a gap in her wardrobe has turned out to be a new line of maternity clothing. She said that she was wearing her own maternity line at the award function. The actress was wearing comfortable lounge pants at the event and pointed out that it was from Ed-A-Mamma's maternity wear.

Alia Bhatt launched her own clothing brand Ed-A-Mamma in 2020 which saw 10x growth in the first 10 months of launch, the company had said. The brand which started with 150 options, offered 800 styles on its website in October last year. The actress last year had said that what started as a small dream has become a Rs 150-crore business.

On the maternity wear, Bhatt said that she wore a lounge set but it looked like she was coming to the lounge. "So, that’s what I discovered, that the maternity wear all has a certain style which was screaming maternity. And I wanted to bring my own style into it which is what I did,” she said.

The actress said that she will continue to look for gaps and try and fill them like the maternity line she has launched.

She also said that Ed-A-Mamma was launched to fill the gap of a strong homegrown Indian kids' wear clothing brand.

The actress-turned-producer also said that after Darlings, she will be looking at launching more content. "I am still a boutique production house and I will like to develop a show, a movie or a podcast and I would like to put out content that connects, and has an emotional core."

While Bhatt said that her mother and her team handle her money, when it comes to investments, she does not invest in businesses or stories she doesn't understand.

"The idea of investment is investing in a story, a person, something that I connect with. Investing in Nykaa was a no-brainer. It was the story of being founded by a woman, the fact that India is now at the global platform doing what it does best," Bhatt said.