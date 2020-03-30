Two years of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2: The Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan film that made him a bona fide star

Today, March 30, marks two years since the release of Baaghi 2, the second installment of the Baaghi franchise, which is all set to lead to Baaghi 4 in some time from now, with Baaghi 3 being released earlier this month.

Though Baaghi 2 turned out to be a bumper outing for all involved in its release, not many actually saw it coming. After all, even though Baaghi was a super hit with its lifetime total of Rs 77 crore, Tiger Shroff was still a relative new entrant in Bollywood. While he had delivered a couple of successes with Sajid Nadiadwala, including his launch pad Heropanti, his subsequent films were underwhelming.

With The Flying Jatt and Munna Michael not doing well at the box office, it had, in fact, dented the good run that Tiger Shroff was enjoying. Undaunted, his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala scaled up the budget of Baaghi 2 instead of bringing it down and ensured that the making, promotion and marketing of the film was in line with what the biggest superstars enjoy. He decided to release Baaghi 2 as an event film no less, entrusting director Ahmed Khan to ensure that it was one of the most talked-about action films of 2018.

What worked in favor of the film was the fact that apart from high-adrenaline action sequences, it was also very high on the emotional quotient. With Disha Patani playing a mother, it brought a beautiful angle to the film, which was an official remake of the Telugu-hit Kshanam. Of course, Baaghi 2 had its own narrative beyond just the germ of an idea and hence turned out to be a true big-screen entertainer with a lifetime total of Rs 166 crore.

Moreover, with Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar bringing different shades of villainy to the proceedings, there was quite some masala in store for the audiences.

The going has been good for Tiger Shroff post Baaghi 2, as his Student of the Year 2 managed to sail through whereas War, yet another action drama, went on to be a blockbuster by entering the Rs 300 crore club. Recently, his Baaghi 3 emerged as a successful venture as well, and now one looks forward to what Sajid Nadiadwala has planned for him in Heropanti 2 (which has been announced already) and Baaghi 4 (which is definitely on the anvil) soon enough. With the producer set to go all out yet again, the success of these films could well propel Tiger Shroff into the superstar sphere.