Netizens laud Twitter decision to permanently suspend Kangana Ranaut’s account

On May 3, the actor, who has been a vocal supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party, posted a series of tweets making objectionable comments on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and proposing President’s rule in the state in view of the post-poll violence.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut had over three million followers on Twitter

Netizens lauded microblogging platform Twitter's decision to suspend Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s account on May 4 for writing posts that violated its guidelines.

On May 3, the actor posted a series of tweets making objectionable comments against Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and proposing President’s rule in the state in view of the post-poll violence.

A Twitter spokesperson clarified that Ranaut’s account was permanently suspended for “repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy”.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:







Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Kangana Ranaut #Twitter
first published: May 4, 2021 03:26 pm

