Netizens laud Twitter decision to permanently suspend Kangana Ranaut’s account

Kangana Ranaut had over three million followers on Twitter

Netizens lauded microblogging platform Twitter's decision to suspend Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s account on May 4 for writing posts that violated its guidelines.

On May 3, the actor posted a series of tweets making objectionable comments against Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and proposing President’s rule in the state in view of the post-poll violence.

A Twitter spokesperson clarified that Ranaut’s account was permanently suspended for “repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy”.



We can't ignore the potential point that Narendra Modi could have asked twitter to suspend her account. Because she called Modi ji responsible for 2002 Gujarat Muslim genocide. 2002 still haunts him. She asked Modi to become Monster once again. #KanganaRanaut

— Prashant Kanojia (@PJkanojia) May 4, 2021

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:



Kangana Ranaut only stated about the "valour" of the Prime Minister in his years as a Chief Minister in early 2000s.

And everybody—including and especially the BJP supporters—knew exactly what it meant. — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) May 4, 2021



Hello @filmfare, Kangana's account was suspended after her tweet calling for mass genocide was reported by many. Not because she was 'vocal about the conditions in the country and asking for President's rule'. https://t.co/MXEiA4zUHf — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 4, 2021





Entering covid ward with positive news #KanganaRanaut #AccountSuspended

Viral load will definitely go down atleast on Twitter #WelldoneTwitter pic.twitter.com/MlkYksQ6AF — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) May 4, 2021

