Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter goes crazy with ‘Rahul Bose Moment’ after Bollywood star shares banana video

In a sarcastic video, Bose shared on Twitter talking about the incident, Rahul Bose showed the bill to his followers and also mentioned that the bananas were “too good for him".

Jagyaseni Biswas

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose was recently charged a rather exorbitant amount for a commonly-available fruit while he was staying at a luxury hotel in Chandigarh.

It isn’t that the transaction burnt a huge hole in his pocket, but the bizarre amount he shelled out raked quite a controversy.

Rahul Bose was put up at JW Marriott Chandigarh, where he asked for two bananas after his gym session. When he checked the bill, he was shocked to find out that he was charged Rs 442 for what would ideally not cost more than Rs 10.

In a sarcastic video, he talked about the incident. He showed the bill to his followers and mentioned that the bananas were “too good for him”. In the bill printed by the five-star property, the two bananas were classified as “fruit platter” and the amount included GST too.

The video went viral and his followers began commenting on it too. While some were shocked by the incident, others pointed out how luxury hotel chains indulge in such “daylight robbery”. Some others also schooled the 51-year-old actor and told him how he should have just stepped out of the hotel and bought the bananas from a vendor instead.







 

The incident started #RahulBoseMoment hashtag on Twitter. Users started sharing moments of their life when they paid a hefty amount from something ordinary. Some of the tweets were hilarious.

First Published on Jul 25, 2019 11:29 am

tags #Bollywood actor #J W Marriott #Rahul Bose

