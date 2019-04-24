Twinkle Khanna replies to PM Modi’s joke on maintaining peace at Akshay’s home

Twinkle Khanna has made a sharp and sarcastic comeback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that she takes out all her pent-up anger on Twitter by attacking him, and it helps her maintain peace at home.

The Prime Minister made those remarks in a “non-political” interview given to her husband Akshay Kumar.

PM Modi can be heard telling Akshay that he keenly follows both his and Twinkle’s Twitter accounts. He goes on to say that he is active on social media because it helps him understand what’s happening around the world.

PM Modi further said: “Main aapka bhi Twitter dekhta hoon aur Twinkle Khanna ji ka Twitter dekhta hoon. Kabhi Kabhi toh mujhe lagta hai ki vo mere upar gussa nikaalti hai Twitter pe, toh uske kaaran aapke parivaarik jeevan mein badi shaanti rehti hogi. Unka pura gussa mujpe nikal jaata hoga isliye aapko araam rehta hoga. Toh is prakaar se main aapke kaam aaya hoon. (I check both yours and your wife’s tweets. Sometimes, I feel she takes her anger out on me on Twitter, so it helps maintain peace in your family life. You must be relieved because she uses all her anger on me. Accordingly, I have benefitted you.)”



I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work href="https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm">https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm

To retort to this, Twinkle took to Twitter and wrote that she found something positive from the episode to take home. “I have a rather positive way of looking at this - Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :).”

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar tweeted about the interview. He wrote: “While the whole country is talking elections and politics, here’s a breather. Privileged to have done this candid and COMPLETELY NON POLITICAL freewheeling conversation with our PM.”

Sharing snippets of the interview he tweeted: “Do you ever wonder whether PM Modi manages to laugh during the heat of the election campaign?”

Interestingly, while Akshay is known to star in nationalistic films, Twinkle has a tongue-in-cheek response to everything and sees the world through a sarcastic glass.

The difference in the political ideologies of the star couple is often a topic of discussion. Twinkle has earlier clarified on Twitter that a marriage doesn’t mean that the spouses have to share the same ideologies.