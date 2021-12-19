MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Twilight movies are about to leave Netflix. Catch the saga before January 16

The Twilight franchise had made its way to the streaming platform on July 16, 2021, and quickly ranked within Netflix’s top 10 most-streamed movies.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 poster.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 poster.


Netflix recently released the full list of the movies and shows its dropping from the platform in January, and all of the Twilight movies featuring actors Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner were included in it.

According to What’s on Netflix, Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 will be departing from Netflix on January 16, 2022. This means the last day to watch all of these films is January 15.

The franchise had made its way to the streaming platform on July 16, 2021, and quickly ranked within Netflix’s top 10 most-streamed movies after being added. With the Twilight movies leaving in January, this means they will have been on the streamer for six months. While fans of the vampire-human-werewolf love story say that the licensing agreement should’ve been for at least a year, they still hope that the five-film series will make a comeback on Netflix.

Read more: Actor Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, pausing production of 'The Batman': Report

Several fans couldn’t stop discussing how much these movies meant to them and took to social media to express their disappointment with Netflix. Apollo, who goes by the handle @chaotic_sunbeam, tweeted "I found out all the Twilight movies are leaving Netflix after January 15 so I guess I'm going back to watching it every night until then like a was when they first were put on."

Close

Related stories

Kayl who by @nostalgia_bound commented, "What's the point of living if they're taking Twilight off of Netflix?" while another Twitter user Jristeb said, "They’re taking the twilight movies off of Netflix and in response I will be taking myself off of this planet." Mrs. James Robart who goes by the handle @vairobartadded, "Netflix will discontinue the #Twilight series and my heart is broken. You all have no idea how many marathons I have! Just ask my husband."

The news also sparked off a meme fest for "spider monkey" fans.



There is, however, a silver lining as the sparkling vampire romance is available on other streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube TV, and Apple TV+ at different prices.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kristen Stewart #Netflix #Robert Pattinson #Taylor Lautner #Twilight #Twilight Saga
first published: Dec 19, 2021 10:54 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.