Twilight movies are about to leave Netflix. Catch the saga before January 16

Netflix recently released the full list of the movies and shows its dropping from the platform in January, and all of the Twilight movies featuring actors Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner were included in it.

According to What’s on Netflix, Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 will be departing from Netflix on January 16, 2022. This means the last day to watch all of these films is January 15.

The franchise had made its way to the streaming platform on July 16, 2021, and quickly ranked within Netflix’s top 10 most-streamed movies after being added. With the Twilight movies leaving in January, this means they will have been on the streamer for six months. While fans of the vampire-human-werewolf love story say that the licensing agreement should’ve been for at least a year, they still hope that the five-film series will make a comeback on Netflix.

Several fans couldn’t stop discussing how much these movies meant to them and took to social media to express their disappointment with Netflix. Apollo, who goes by the handle @chaotic_sunbeam, tweeted "I found out all the Twilight movies are leaving Netflix after January 15 so I guess I'm going back to watching it every night until then like a was when they first were put on."

Kayl who by @nostalgia_bound commented, "What's the point of living if they're taking Twilight off of Netflix?" while another Twitter user Jristeb said, "They’re taking the twilight movies off of Netflix and in response I will be taking myself off of this planet." Mrs. James Robart who goes by the handle @vairobartadded, "Netflix will discontinue the #Twilight series and my heart is broken. You all have no idea how many marathons I have! Just ask my husband."



The news also sparked off a meme fest for "spider monkey" fans.



