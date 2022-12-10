 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

TVF Aspirants, Faadu and Blurr actor Abhilash Thapliyal: When you begin to look the part, you start feeling that character

Udita Jhunjhunwala
Dec 10, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

Radio jockey and actor Abhilash Thapliyal on his break in Bollywood, upcoming series and films and playing a drunk in 'Faadu' though he doesn't drink.

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal is perhaps best known for his role as SK Sir in 'TVF Aspirants'.

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal says he's overwhelmed with the appreciation coming his way for two breakout performances in the same week. The radio host and actor, who plays a drunk and troubled Roxy in the web series Faadu (SonyLIV) and a psychopath in the movie Blurr (ZEE5), adds that December 9, 2022, has been a "seminal day" for him.

Before this, Thapliyal, who made his acting debut in the 2018 movie Dil Juunglee, was best known for his role of SK in TVF Aspirants. Radio, though, remains a passion and his happy place. He continues to record his shows no matter where he is shooting, regaling his drive-time listeners.

For the Delhi boy, a move to Mumbai has been providential and positive. Excerpts from an interview:

You have done a lot of work on radio and as a host, but what brought you to acting and how has the journey been so far?

I always wanted to be a part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, and that's why I came to Mumbai. I was a radio jockey in Delhi and I used to perform on different platforms. I also had the opportunity to meet many directors and actors when they came to promote their films. In 2014 I met the director Amit Sharma during the promotions of Tevar and he said what are you doing on radio; you are a guy for the visual media. He gave me his number and said call me if you come to Mumbai. It just so happened that I got married in 2015 and my wife was posted in Mumbai. I resigned from my job and when I got to Mumbai, I called Amit. We have this perception that Bollywood people encourage you, but the minute you ask for work, they turn you down. But he just called me to his office and within three to four months I was offered my first film Dil Juunglee. And that's how the entire thing started.

I think I was lucky to find my way early. And obviously because I was a radio jockey, a lot of offers started coming in. I started doing radio and I still do radio. I think that’s a middle-class mindset that you need a fixed salary every month. I do my show every day, whether I'm shooting in India or outside.