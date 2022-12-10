TVF Aspirants, Faadu and Blurr actor Abhilash Thapliyal: When you begin to look the part, you start feeling that character

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal says he's overwhelmed with the appreciation coming his way for two breakout performances in the same week. The radio host and actor, who plays a drunk and troubled Roxy in the web series Faadu (SonyLIV) and a psychopath in the movie Blurr (ZEE5), adds that December 9, 2022, has been a "seminal day" for him.

Before this, Thapliyal, who made his acting debut in the 2018 movie Dil Juunglee, was best known for his role of SK in TVF Aspirants. Radio, though, remains a passion and his happy place. He continues to record his shows no matter where he is shooting, regaling his drive-time listeners.

For the Delhi boy, a move to Mumbai has been providential and positive. Excerpts from an interview:

You have done a lot of work on radio and as a host, but what brought you to acting and how has the journey been so far?

I always wanted to be a part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, and that's why I came to Mumbai. I was a radio jockey in Delhi and I used to perform on different platforms. I also had the opportunity to meet many directors and actors when they came to promote their films. In 2014 I met the director Amit Sharma during the promotions of Tevar and he said what are you doing on radio; you are a guy for the visual media. He gave me his number and said call me if you come to Mumbai. It just so happened that I got married in 2015 and my wife was posted in Mumbai. I resigned from my job and when I got to Mumbai, I called Amit. We have this perception that Bollywood people encourage you, but the minute you ask for work, they turn you down. But he just called me to his office and within three to four months I was offered my first film Dil Juunglee. And that's how the entire thing started.

I think I was lucky to find my way early. And obviously because I was a radio jockey, a lot of offers started coming in. I started doing radio and I still do radio. I think that’s a middle-class mindset that you need a fixed salary every month. I do my show every day, whether I'm shooting in India or outside.

Then came ‘Aspirants’? Actually, before that I was doing a lot of non-fiction television consciously. Because of my radio experience, I can host and interact with people. And there’s good money involved. So, I did three shows on television – Comedy Circus, Entertainment Ki Raat and Apna News Aayega. I left radio in 2017 and thought I’d just take a break and see what happens in the outside world. But I went back to it because that comes naturally to me. Then Aspirants happened in 2020 and now there are back-to-back releases till next year. What are these upcoming projects? There’s Maidaan, Aspirants Season 2, a web show directed by Navdeep called Sheher Lakhot and one more feature film. That’s my line-up for now. I am ready for every audition and excited to see what comes up. Let’s come back to ‘Faadu’. What did it take to prepare for the part of an alcoholic who lives in a Mumbai slum? It was very tough because I don’t drink. I have seen my friends drunk. In movies, there is usually a very standard way of portraying a drunk. My audition for Roxy involved performing as the character when he is sober, but once Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (director) told me I was locked in, I thought I should try method acting. I had three shots of tequila and then spoke to my friends but I have no recollection of what I said. I realized that this was not an option. A friend recommended I watch (Danish film) Another Round, but then one needs to change one's behaviour and thinking to suit Indian values and a very different socio-economic background. Roxy lives in the slums. He is shabby and has bad teeth. One hour of make-up and costume later, when you begin to look the part, you start feeling that character. Also, the ambience of the slum where we shot in Mumbai helped. Actor Abhilash Thapliyal Roxy is a very different character to Deepak/Chander in ‘Blurr’. I was actually supposed to play the hotel manager and I had gone to shoot for just one day for Blurr. When I heard that her company was producing a film, I called Taapsee Pannu (producer and actor) to cast me even if it was in one passing shot. I did an audition and was cast for that manager’s part but when I was there, Ajay Bahl (director) said he liked my work and that he’d like me to read his next script, which I unfortunately could not do because I was shooting with Navdeep Singh. I was in Delhi where my mother was undergoing heart surgery. That night Taapsee, who normally sleeps at 10 pm, called me at midnight. I was surprised, and then she said she was sending me the script because Ajay sir wanted to cast me as the antagonist. I must admit, I never thought someone would see me as a psychopath or antagonist. But I went back to Nainital and shot it even though there was a lot of turmoil within me. My sisters and wife were taking care of my mother and I would come back to see her whenever I got a break. How did you find the notes for such a character? Basically, it was Ajay sir’s vision and how he saw the character. We would jam about how we saw the scene and why he is doing what he is doing. When you start seeing things in that light, it helps. For him it might be a brutal story but for me it is a love story where my character will go to any extreme to get her. People often talk of the struggle and the hustle to get a break into Bollywood. What have been some of your learnings in this process? Be open to ideas and thoughts. We are too stuck with how we look and talk and think. We think a lot, and then self-doubt stops us. It’s better to start executing what you want to do. Try and fail maybe, but come back to your usual life. Don’t have regrets. And most importantly - keep dreaming.

