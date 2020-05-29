App
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TV sees uptick in ad volumes; advertisers like Byju's and Netflix increase ad spends

New advertisers like Vivo, Cadbury, Kia Motors, Faasos , Bajaj, Sharp India, Hoichoi , Apple advertised on TV in week 20.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
 
 
While viewership on television may not be at its peak but there is some uptick in advertising, which had dipped in the last few weeks.

In week-20, that is the week starting May 16, advertising volume has increased by 23 percent as compared to weeks 18 (the week starting May 2) and 19 (the week starting May 9).

According to latest data by BARC, week-20 registered total FCT at 216 lakh as compared to 187 lakh FCT and 210 lakh FCT in weeks 18 and 19 respectively. In fact, FCT levels were low even in week-17 at 205 lakh.

Free Commercial Time or FCT is defined as the amount of secondage bought on a channel.

Also, while top 10 advertisers like Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, among others remained consistent, next 40 advertiser levels increased in week 20.

In fact, among the next 40, 20 advertisers including Amazon, Byju’s, MPL, Sun Pharma, Netflix among others increased their ad spends on TV in week-20.

When it comes to the total advertiser count, that went up by three percent with 1,370 advertisers in week-20 as compared to 1,331 advertisers in weeks 18 and 19.

Few examples of new advertisers in week-20 include Vivo, Cadbury, Kia Motors, Faasos , Bajaj, Sharp India, Hoichoi , Apple.

Even new brands increased by 14 percent in the latest period, as compared to the previous week.

In weeks 18 and 19, the count of new brands stood at 273, 331 respectively and in week-20, the number went up to 378.

In terms of count of brands going up, there was a five percent increase in week-20 with 2,106 brands as compared to 1,977 and 2,006 brands in weeks 18 and 19 respectively.

Unsurprisingly, volume of advertising levels of soft drinks and air coolers have increased the most in the last two weeks.

Ad volumes for soft drink non-aerated category grew from 0.67 lakh in week-17 to 1.43 lakh FCT in week-20.

Similarly, ad volumes for soft drink aerated category grew from 0.02 lakh in week-17 to 1.61 lakh FCT in week-20.

As for air conditioners and air coolers, the volumes have grown from 0.10 lakh FCT in week-17 to 0.24 lakh FCT in week-20, and 0.22 lakh FCT to 0.42 lakh FCT in the same period respectively.

When it comes to genres, news and movie channels have seen growth in ad volumes.

For news channels, FCT in the latest period stands at 79.6 lakh versus 73.9 lakh FCT in week-19 and 70.7 lakh FCT in week-18.

Even for movie channels volumes are up as week 20 recorded 44.9 lakh FCT as against 42.2 lakh FCT in week-19 and 34.6 lakh FCT in week-18.

The increase in ad volumes on news and movie channels can be attributed to two factors—one is consistent viewership seen by the two genres, and the other is resumption of supply chain.

First Published on May 29, 2020 10:23 pm

tags #Advertising #Entertainment

