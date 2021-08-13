MARKET NEWS

TV sees over 850 new advertisers in July, e-commerce records highest ad volumes

Overall, 2,153 advertisers and 3,558 brands were actively advertising on television, resulting in a total of 145 million seconds of ad volumes.

Maryam Farooqui
August 13, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST

Television has recorded 869 new advertisers in July this year and the share of new advertisers is the highest at 40 percent as compared to previous two years, according to Broadcast Audience research Council India (BARC) THINK report released Friday.

Overall, 2,153 advertisers and 3,558 brands were actively advertising on television, resulting in a total of 145 million seconds of ad volumes.

In terms of advertising volumes, July saw 15 percent growth over June this year.

In fact, July 2021 ad volumes is the highest over previous years and 23 percent higher than 2019, the report noted.

Ad volume for January-July 2021 is also higher than previous years touching 1,019 million seconds.

“Owing to a significant increase in the number of new brands and advertisers turning to television, the share of new entrants in the overall pie is the highest in July 2021 over the last three years,” said Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnerships & Revenue, BARC India.

In terms of categories, e-commerce, education, and agriculture categories have registered the highest ad volumes in July 2021, over the same period for 2019 and 2020.

While e-commerce registered ad volumes of 16.2 million seconds, education was at a distant second with 4.4 million seconds of as volumes. It is followed by agriculture at 1.3 million seconds.

When it comes to other categories, ad volumes for auto, retail, telecom products & computers categories continue to revive steadily.

The report pointed out that auto saw 49 percent growth over April this year.

With 2.01 million seconds ad volumes, Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University, a new entrant, booked a spot in the top 10 advertisers for July 2021, the report said.

While all language genres have registered a positive growth, Punjabi, Assamese, English and southern languages genres, led this growth in July over June 2021.

The top 10 advertisers have also recorded high ad volumes in July with volume growing by five percent as compared to July 2020.

Ad volumes of next 40 advertisers also witnessed growth of 15 percent over July 2020.
