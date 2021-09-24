TV records highest ad volumes in August post-COVID-induced second lockdown: BARC

The advertising volumes that had dropped on TV when many states announced lockdown due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, have started seeing strong growth.

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India), television audience measurement service, TV ad volumes which had dropped from 157 million seconds in April this year to 135 million seconds in May and 126 million seconds in June, went up to 158 million seconds in August.

August 2021 saw a 17 percent growth as compared to May 2021, 25 percent versus June, and nine percent versus July 2021.

With 2,803 active advertisers and 4,415 active brands in the same month, there is a 23 percent growth over August 2019 and a 19 percent growth over August 2020.

Ad volumes of the top 10 advertisers grew by 29 percent while the next 40 saw 19 percent growth and the remaining advertisers saw 22 percent growth in August 2021, as against the same period for 2019.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

FMCG continued to dominate with the highest share of 92.9 million seconds of ad volumes and has grown by 22 percent over August 2019.

With 4.4 million seconds of ad volumes for corporate and brand image, the sector witnessed a growth of 570 percent over August 2019 where it had recorded 0.7 million seconds.

The e-commerce and BFSI sectors grew by 109 percent and 110 percent in August 2021 versus August 2019.

FMCG, e-commerce, building, industrial & land materials/equipment, corporate and brand image and auto, are the top five sectors to dominate by share.

“As we kickstarted India’s festive season with Onam, we have seen growth in ad volumes in Malayalam channels for August 2021 compared to previous weeks and also compared to previous years. The number of advertisers and brands turning to television continued to increase with August 2021 recording the highest number of active brands and advertisers for the year," Aaditya Pathak, Head of Client Partnership & Revenue, BARC India.

Channel-wise, ad volumes for Bhojpuri language channels grew by 113 percent in August 2021, recording the highest growth across languages over August 2019 followed by Punjabi with 47 percent.

Marathi channels came next on the list with 32 percent growth over August 2019, Hindi and Tamil at 28 percent each.

Hindi language channels; however, continued to dominate share with 49 million seconds followed by Tamil and Telugu with 17 million seconds and 13 million seconds, respectively.

Onam week 2021 recorded 2.23 million seconds of ad volumes, 13 percent higher than 2019. Ad volumes during Onam week 2021 for Malayalam channels also increased by 22 percent compared to the previous four weeks, reaffirming a strong start to the festive season.

"We continue to see a strong upward trend in the e-commerce category and a new category, corporate and brand image, joining the top 10 sectors. Bhojpuri language channels are recording strong growth with ad volumes being almost at par with Punjabi and Marathi language channels” added Pathak.