TV ad volumes see marginal decline but advertiser count up in 2022

Advertising volumes for television saw a marginal decline in the first three months of this year.

The first quarter of the calendar year 2022 recorded a total of 443 million seconds across all channels, a drop from 456 million seconds in the year-ago period, data analysed by the Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) shows.

“Q1 2022 was a strong opening quarter for the year given the upward growth in January, February and March 2022. The number of advertisers and brands that continued to engage with television viewers is also higher in Q1 2022 over Q1 2021,” said Aaditya Pathak, Head–Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India.

When compared to the first quarter of 2020, which is before the coronavirus outbreak began to spread in the country, ad volumes in 2022 saw a 20 percent increase, up from 369 million seconds in Q1 of 2020.

March 2022 registered the highest ad volumes for the year, with 154 million seconds, the television audience measurement company said.

With 4,259, the number of TV advertisers in the quarter was higher compared to the year-ago count of 4,175 advertisers.

In addition, 49 percent of the advertisers in this period in 2022 were either new or returning advertisers and January 2022 registered the highest number of advertisers for the quarter with 2,769 advertisers.

Advertisers beyond the top 10 were 36 percent higher in Q1 2022 versus the January-March period of 2020.

In terms of categories, ad volume of corporate brand image, telecom products and education saw strong growth over Q1 2021. Ad volumes for e-commerce grew by 40 percent in Q1 2022 compared with the year-ago period.

While the number of advertisers for personal accessories saw 17 percent over Q1 2021, e-commerce category increased by a significant 58 percent.

At 64 percent, the education category had the highest share of new and returning advertisers in Q1 2022.

When it comes to channels on TV, Tamil language channels recorded the highest share of exclusive advertisers at 54 percent and Hindi has highest share of new and returning advertisers at 48 percent.