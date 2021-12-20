MARKET NEWS

English
TV ad volumes continue to see growth in November, advertisers bet on regional content

November 2021 displayed steady growth with 2,911 advertisers and 4,669 brands, the highest for 2021.

Maryam Farooqui
December 20, 2021 / 08:27 PM IST

Television advertising volumes continued to see steady growth in November with 156 million seconds, three percent higher than November 2020 and 31 percent higher than November 2019.

The BFSI category bounced back with a 62 percent growth month-on-month over the previous two years, with 3.8 million seconds of ad volumes, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) THINK report on advertising volumes in November 2021.

Another category that saw strong performance was e-commerce that registered a 37 percent growth with 15.5 million seconds of ad volumes in November 2021 over the same period last year.

Other categories including auto, textiles, retail, and personal accessories category saw 2X growth in advertising volumes over November 2019.

When it comes to genres on TV, ad volumes for regional language saw a growth with Telugu language channels registering 17 percent growth, Malayalam saw 13 percent increase, Bhojpuri and Hindi grew by 10 percent each, and Punjabi saw 9 percent growth, as compared to November 2020.

As compared to 2019, ad volumes for Bhojpuri doubled in November whereas Marathi and Punjabi languages ad volumes grew by 60 percent. Ad volumes for Tamil, Telugu, Hindi witnessed a growth of 30 percent over November 2019.

"The double-digit growth in ad volumes that regional language channels like Telugu, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri have recorded, indicates that marketers continue to explore regional content strongly,” said Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India.

The report further noted that November witnessed 14 percent more advertisers and 13 percent more brands as compared to November 2019.

The report further said that November recorded the highest number of advertisers and brands on TV in 2021. As many as 19 percent of advertisers and brands were new in the month. Advertisers beyond the top 50 registered the highest growth of 44 percent over November 2019 and the top 50 advertisers registered a 24 percent growth.

“Despite economic challenges that were accelerated with the second wave of COVID-19, legacy advertisers continued to increase spends on TV, and new brands placed faith in the medium to ensure that they were able to stay connected with their TG," added Pathak.
Tags: #Entertainment
first published: Dec 20, 2021 08:27 pm

