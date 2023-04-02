 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The age of Innocent: The legendary comedian’s contributions to cinema, through 10 films

Sowmya Rajendran
Apr 02, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

Innocent was nothing short of a legend in the Malayalam film industry, having worked with stars across generations and leaving behind so many memorable films...

Innocent’s style of dialogue delivery was so instantly recognisable that in 'Driving Licence' (2019), we hear only his voice over the phone and know that it’s him. (Image via Twitter)

Actor Innocent didn’t have to say anything to make people laugh. He could just stand there and stare at the camera, and that would be enough to make the audience giggle helplessly. Watch him in Midhunam (1993), where he plays Mohanlal’s good-for-nothing, alcoholic brother. He arrives at the biscuit factory that the latter is desperately trying to set up, only to insult the bureaucrat who has to grant the licence. From the second Innocent stares at the inspector with complete insolence, the scene is a laugh riot. Few have such a gift for comedy, a rare ability to provoke laughter in people with their sheer presence.

Innocent was one of those stock supporting actors you saw in nearly every Malayalam film made in the '80s and '90s. He might be there only for a scene or two, and he’d still ensure that you remembered what he did in the film. Ask any Malayali who grew up in the '90s what tender coconut water is called in Hindi, and they’ll tell you that it’s “nariyal ka paani”. That’s what Innocent calls it in Sandesham (1991) where he plays Yashwant Sahai, a Delhi politician who visits Kerala, and speaks in Hindi to local party men who have no clue what he’s saying. It’s a brief role but one with immense recall value.