The age of Innocent: The legendary comedian’s contributions to cinema, through 10 films

Innocent’s style of dialogue delivery was so instantly recognisable that in 'Driving Licence' (2019), we hear only his voice over the phone and know that it’s him. (Image via Twitter)

Actor Innocent didn’t have to say anything to make people laugh. He could just stand there and stare at the camera, and that would be enough to make the audience giggle helplessly. Watch him in Midhunam (1993), where he plays Mohanlal’s good-for-nothing, alcoholic brother. He arrives at the biscuit factory that the latter is desperately trying to set up, only to insult the bureaucrat who has to grant the licence. From the second Innocent stares at the inspector with complete insolence, the scene is a laugh riot. Few have such a gift for comedy, a rare ability to provoke laughter in people with their sheer presence.

Innocent was one of those stock supporting actors you saw in nearly every Malayalam film made in the '80s and '90s. He might be there only for a scene or two, and he’d still ensure that you remembered what he did in the film. Ask any Malayali who grew up in the '90s what tender coconut water is called in Hindi, and they’ll tell you that it’s “nariyal ka paani”. That’s what Innocent calls it in Sandesham (1991) where he plays Yashwant Sahai, a Delhi politician who visits Kerala, and speaks in Hindi to local party men who have no clue what he’s saying. It’s a brief role but one with immense recall value.

On March 26, Innocent passed away at 75. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012, but the actor made a comeback and continued to have an active career until his death. He even wrote seven books about his battle with cancer, with his memoir titled Cancer Wardile Chiri or ‘Laughter in the Cancer Ward’. That’s right. Innocent and laughter could never be separated, not even when he was fighting a deadly disease.

The actor, who dropped out of school when he was in eighth grade and went to Madras (now Chennai) to pursue his dream of working in cinema, had an inimitable style of dialogue delivery. In Vadakkunokkiyantram (1989), he plays a novelist who gives advice on romance to a highly insecure man (Sreenivasan) with a beautiful wife (Parvathy). Thalakulam Sir’s expert suggestions on how to conquer a woman’s heart are highly hilarious – from the importance of decorating the bed on the first night to how the husband should pose with a flower when the wife enters the room. He switches from a poetic, faraway look to impatience whenever the nervous groom interrupts him to clarify doubts.

Another film where Innocent gives advice to Sreenivasan only for it to backfire is Thalayana Manthram (1990), where he plays an overbearing neighbour with an inflated sense of self-importance. He walks into a household to settle their internal family conflict, but ends up getting snubbed and slapped in the face.

Innocent's style of dialogue delivery was so instantly recognisable that in Driving Licence (2019), we hear only his voice over the phone and know that it's him. Who else could manage to call a spade a spade with such candour? The brief scene where he advises a superstar (Prithviraj) on how to deal with a media scandal, is also a reminder of his leadership at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) – he was its longest-serving president at over 15 years and stayed at the position unopposed. He also introduced initiatives such as the AMMA Kaineettam financial aid scheme, medical insurance for actors and so on.

However, as loved as he was, his tenure at AMMA was not without its blemishes. It was when Innocent was president that the actor assault case (2017) shook the Malayalam film industry, and AMMA’s indecision over expelling accused actor Dileep from its fold came under much flak. Later, the survivor in the case also alleged that she had, in the past, complained to AMMA about Dileep trying to sideline her from the industry but that the film body had done nothing about it. Innocent stepped down from his position as president in 2018 citing health reasons, and was replaced by superstar Mohanlal. He also served as a Member of Parliament on a Communist Party of India (Marxist) ticket from 2014 to 2019.

Innocent’s comic timing was such that he never sounded rehearsed when reeling off his lines. The spontaneity that he brought to the scenes made them funnier because the comedy looked so natural. Take Ramji Rao Speaking (1989) where he plays Mannar Mathai, the owner of an almost defunct Urvasi Theatre. He asks his troubled to-be-tenant what his problem is. By way of introduction, the tenant (Sai Kumar) begins the conversation with, “My name is Balakrishnan.” Innocent sweetly asks him, “Is that your problem?” The line slips into the conversation with an ease that only Innocent could bring into his comedy.

While his facial expressions could make even a grouch laugh, Innocent also used body language to great effect to generate humour. Watch him in Manichitrathazhu (1993) where he’s advised not to speak till he completes a ritual. Unnithan struggles to express his emotions to those around him, only to be constantly misunderstood. Veteran actor KPAC Lalitha adds to the comedy, playing his hysterical wife. Later, it’s the wife who is asked to keep a vow of silence and tie a ritual thread around his waist, creeping out Unnithan and making him think she wants to have sex with him.

In Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu (1988), Innocent plays a casteist and calculative father who forces his daughter (Urvashi) to break up with her lover (Sreenivasan) but not before he pockets the gold chain that the latter had gifted her. He brings the meanness of the personality alive with such flair, but still manages to be hilarious. Like this scene where he’s recounting his visit to his daughter’s house to his wife but keeps swallowing the words as he washes his face and dries himself with a towel.

The brilliance of Malayalam cinema of that era is that more or less the same cast of supporting actors would migrate from one film set to another, but the scenes they did together wouldn’t look repetitive. Observe the difference in the dynamics between veteran actor Thilakan and Innocent in Kattukuthira (1990) and Kilukkam (1991). In both the films, Thilakan plays Innocent’s employer, but the comedy doesn’t give one a sense of deja vu because the actors change everything about themselves in the respective roles – from the dialect to their body language. Watch how Innocent loses his temper at his stingy, unreasonable boss in Kattukuthira, only to realise what he’s done and become apologetic. The way he rearranges his face within a span of seconds is incredible.

In Kilukkam, Innocent plays a housekeeper who is forever subjected to barbs from his cranky and sarcastic employer, Justice Pillai (Thilakan). The former takes everything that Justice Pillai says literally, only to get on the latter’s nerves even more.

Many of Innocent’s best films have been with Mohanlal. In the timeless comedy Nadodikkattu (1987), Innocent plays a Malayali in Madras to whom the desperate Dasan (Mohanlal) and Vijayan (Sreenivasan) cling in the hope of surviving the new city where they were cheated and unceremoniously dumped (their original plan was to go to Dubai illegally by boat). Balan wants to be kind but knows very well that the two fellows could end up being a burden on him. His no-nonsense dialogue delivery and rebuttals are so much fun to watch even now.

Innocent was nothing short of a legend in the Malayalam film industry, having worked with stars across generations and leaving behind so many memorable films that it’s hard to capture his contribution to cinema in one article. Each fan is likely to have a different list of Innocent favourites. His passing is an ‘end of an era’ moment for Malayalam cinema – but the Age of Innocent will continue to live on through his many, many evergreen films.