Tribute | Mark Margolis as Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad was the pinnacle of TV writing and acting

In Darren Aronofsky’s masterful, intriguing debut Pi (1998), Sol Robeson, played by the late Mark Margolis, explains to an obsessive mathematician, the ‘other’ meaning behind the story of Archimedes and his ‘Eureka’ moment. “It tortures the great Greek mathematician for weeks, insomnia haunts him and he twists and turns in his bed for nights on end. Finally, his equally exhausted wife-she's forced to share a bed with this genius-convinces him to take a bath to relax,” he says before going on to elaborate about the part that is now popular, applicable knowledge. “That a breakthrough will come,” the mathematician responds when Robeson asks him to guess the moral the story. “Wrong! The point of the story is the wife. Listen to your wife, she'll give you perspective,” Robeson claims, unanimated but flooded with conviction. It’s a scene, the matter-of-fact nature of which hinted at a talent who, like Archimedes, discovered the size of his footprint when he least or last expected to.

Margolis, who died at the age of 83, had worked in more than 60 films across a five-decade career. A long-time collaborator of Aronofsky, he played bit-part roles in iconic films Scarface, the goofy comedy Ace Ventura, Hannibal and others. Not everything the late actor worked in was memorable but it was in some way testament to his ability, like a scientist, to continue to explore the uncertain. Aronofsky, who cast the late actor in several of his films including The Wrestler, The Fountain, Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream, probably saw in him, or at least in his unconventional, rugged countenance, the makings of a complex character. A character who needn’t speak from the depths of artisanal dialogue to be able to convey the gravity of where he was coming from. Something, the creators of Breaking Bad, the show that heralded the golden age of television and may have given rise to the very concept of binge-watching, understood.

As Hector Salamanca, the wheelchair-bound patriarch who once led a brutal drug cartel, Margolis offered evidence of just why acting is so much more than verbal articulation. Throughout the show, Salamanca is straddled to a wheelchair, immobile as a body, but able as a scheming mind. He lives in a shanty, exiled to the outskirts where he can both hide and seethe in the agony of being undone by an adversary. Margolis is brilliant as a villain cast not in brutality alone – although that too – but also in revenge, and jovial retribution. In one scene, he lustily stares at the behind of a nurse, evidencing a man who has lost the use of his legs, but not of the faculties between them. This was a portrayal of evil not as a formative point, but as a reactionary echo to events that like scars, sport his grimacing face. Salamanca’s humanity, despite his handicap, dwindles by the minute because even in a state of paralysis, he fantasizes about physical violence. The tragedy and horror of it.

Margolis was nominated for an Emmy for his role as Salamanca. A feat unique to the history of entertainment, where an actor who, on paper, does little other than furiously ring a bell, casts such a nefarious shadow on a show. But Salamanca was more than just exhibitionist disability, a bell-ringer with an opinion. On a canvas full of intriguing characters, he possibly represented the most complex, bruised but spirited form of all. In a scene where he is interrogated by the DEA, Salamanca, rather than help the authorities nab people he himself wants murdered, relieves his bowels to express, in typically cynical fashion, his resentment for authority. The bell isn’t rung, but the point that he despises the drug-busting agency is notoriously put across. It’s an example of mercurial writing and some startlingly effective acting. In Better Call Saul, the spin-off but also somewhat the preface to Breaking Bad, Margolis reprised his role to lesser effect.

Margolis probably won’t be remembered for any of his film appearances, for they are far too few and uncelebrated to be summarized through their significance. But like most actors who had to wait in the aisles before the role that would eternalize them, Margolis, his unconventionally deceptive face and crooked way of looking into your eyes, paid his dues in time. Ironically, the role he will be remembered for was that of a vile, murderous patriarch, who, though reclining over his own grave, wanted to drag a handful of people down with him. It’s the kind of role that won’t win you empathy but is crocheted with that vague notion of artistic merit. There are no small roles, only small actors. And while Salamanca’s role is neither small, nor insignificant, it grows on you because it is operated from the province of visible disability without the request for sympathy. Only a brilliant actor could have pulled it off. For like the Archimedes principle, you are the volume of talent you are, irrespective of the opportunities poured onto you.