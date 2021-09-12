Tribute: Lyricist Pulamaipithan, who was instrumental in shaping the political persona of MGR, passed away this week

Pulavar Pulamaipithan, in a 2008 interview to TamilNet (screen grab).

For much of his life, lyricist and politician Pulamaipithan worked under the shadow of the colossus called Kannadasan. But that did not deter him from creating an image for MGR. At least a part of the success of the matinée idol is due to Pulamaipithan.

Along with composer M.S. Vishwanathan and playback singer T.M. Soundararajan, Pulamaipithan was instrumental in shaping the political persona of MGR. Many of the poet’s songs were tailor-made to cater to MGR’s onscreen image.

Pulamaipithan was also active in politics. He was deputy chairman of the now abolished Legislative Council (1980-1983) and was chairman of AIADMK presidium till 2003. “He was through and through an MGR loyalist. MGR also took good care of him. Till the end, he remained attached to the AIADMK. His entire political career was shorn of controversy,” said D.I. Aravindan, political observer and film enthusiast.

The lyricist-turned-politician died in Chennai on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was 88 and is survived by his wife.

The lyricist’s breakthrough song came in his first film itself. The song, ‘Naan Yaar, Naan Yaar, Nee Yaar’, from MGR’s classic film Kudiyiruntha Koyil (1968), was a monstrous hit and elevated Pulamaipithan to cult status. The lyricist was only 29 when he wrote the song.

Pulamaipithan’s next song came from the blockbuster film, Adimai Penn (1969). The song, ‘Ayiram Nilave Vaa’, sung by S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and P. Susheela, cemented the relationship between MGR and Pulamaipithan. The song from the epic adventure film was picturized extravagantly on MGR and Jayalalithaa.

The theme song from Nayagan, ‘Thenpandi Chemayile’, which thrilled actor Kamal Haasan, was written by Pulamaipithan. The tragedy in the life of the anti-hero, Velunaiyakar, was aptly captured in the song, which is played repeatedly over many crucial scenes in the movie.

One of my favourite songs is from the film, Rosapoovu Ravukaikari. ‘Uchchi Vaguntheduthu’ composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The movie stars Sivakumar who plays a husband who is emancipated by his wife (Deepa Unni Mary).

A similar song that brought the ‘Isaignani’ and the ace-lyricist together was ‘Raathiriyil Poothirukkum Thamaraithan Penno’ showed that Pulamaipithan had fulfilled his potential and promise. With its natural imagery woven into it, the song in the film from Thanga Magan (1983) became an instant hit. The movie featured Rajinikanth and Poornima in the lead.

“Pulamaipithan got lost among the giants such as Kannadasan and Vaali. He was equally great, but could not stand up to the iconic figures. He is most important among the personalities who got overshadowed,” Aravindan said.

We spoke to actor and director Dhileepan Pugazhendi to get an insight into the life of his grandfather Pulamaipithan. “Anytime is a good time to talk about my grandfather. Beyond the fact that he was a well-known politician and a great writer, I was inspired right from a young age by my grandfather’s courage,” said Dhileepan.

It is well known that Pulamaipithan, whose real name is Ramaswamy, was a supporter of the LTTE.

“Let me recall an incident. Prabhakaran, the leader of the erstwhile LTTE, had come to my grandfather’s house in Mylapore, Chennai. The LTTE leader was waiting for my grandfather. This was in the year 1980 thereabouts,” Dhileepan recalled.

“No one knew Prabhakaran at that time. Upon meeting the LTTE leader, grandfather was very impressed and told him that he did not have money or enough people to back him, but the cause of the LTTE will always be in his heart,” said Dhileepan.

“I see it as a privilege that after all these years, my grandfather was wrapped in the flag of the LTTE when he was cremated. I consider this a real honour. Even a state funeral would not make me this happy,” Dhileepan said.

The poet was born in Pallapalayam in Coimbatore. Pulamaipithan was well-versed in the Tamil language. He studied the now-defunct ‘Pulavar’ course to become a scholar. He taught at a school in Madras (now Chennai) after attempts to enter the film industry failed. His knowledge of Tamil came in handy when churning out his lyrics.

Pulamaipithan’s works were often critically appreciated for their the quality, as he was a film lyricist whose writing was steeped in ancient literature. Weighing in on this criticism, the poet once told a TV channel that many Tamil professors had congratulated him over the years on writing in literary Tamil.

His hit songs included ‘Nanjai Undu, Punjai Undu’. Surprisingly, many songs we love and might attribute to Vaali, Kannadasan and Vairamuthu were in fact written by Pulamaipithan and bear his signature.

Pulamaipithan was keen that his songs create a positive impact on society and caused a “revolution” among the masses. He said in a recent interview that his “songs to go on to blur the class differences in society, and the medium of film should be used in this regard”.

Pulamaipithan considered himself a Dravidian ideologue and considered Arignar Anna his role model. “Later, MGR began taking up roles in which the lead was a fearless man who did not hesitate to question societal evils,” he said in the interview.

It’s a sad loss for film music and Tamil Nadu politics to see Pulamaipithan go. We will do well to remember him via the music he helped create.