Trailer Launch | Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Rima Das' Tora's Husband

Feb 25, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

Two films, in Hindi and Assamese, respectively, whose trailers were launched this week, deal with how external forces disrupt personal relationships.

This week, the trailers of the Rani Mukherjee-starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' (left column) and Rima Das' third Assamese film 'Tora's Husband' were released.

Rani Mukerji is back with a searing, power-packed role as Mrs Chatterjee in the forthcoming Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, opposite Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya, who is making his Hindi-film debut with this film. In what is being touted as, perhaps, her best role till date, from just the first look of the film (the trailer released this week), Mukerji portrays the part of the titular character, a mother who defies the authority of the Norwegian government in order to be reunited with her children, who have been forcibly taken away by the said government stating that the Indian couple is incapable of caring for their kids, because she hand-feeds her breast-feeding infant, for instance.

The film, written by Rahul Handa, Sameer Satija, and Ashima Chibber, and directed by Chibber, is based on the true tale of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian social services in 2011.

Norwegian social services took custody of two children of Anurup and Sagarika Bhattacharya, an Indian couple living in Norway, in 2011. The parents insisted on a cultural bias against Indians, and they enlisted the help of the foreign ministry in their fight. Following a diplomatic spat between the two countries, Norwegian authorities decided to give custody of two Indian children to their father’s brother, allowing him to return them to India. However, the parents’ marriage fell apart in the interim, and the mother sought legal redress to regain custody of her children.