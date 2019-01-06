Top video game releases of 2019: Anthem, RE2 and other major titles

Here are our top picks of video games that will release in 2019 to satisfy the gamer within you. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 With the release of games such as Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, 2018 made up for some pretty fun downtime. The trend is expected to continue in 2019, as major video game publishers have some pretty exciting games in the pipeline. 2/11 Resident Evil 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC | January 25 | The survival horror game developed and published by Japanese video game major Capcom was announced at E3 2018. Resident Evil 2 will be a rehashed version of the popular games of the same name released in 1998. The game will deploy the RE Engine, which Capcom had earlier used for Resident Evil 7 and will replace fixed camera angles with "over-the-shoulder" gameplay. (Image: Capcom) 3/11 Kingdom Hearts 3 | PS4, Xbox One | January 29 | Square Enix's upcoming opus will be the twelfth instalment in the Kingdom Hearts series. The hack and slash combat game revolves around the life of Sora whose ultimate goal is to stop Master Xehanort's plan to balance the light and darkness. You will not be alone in the pursuit as Donald Duck and Goofy will help you along the way. Kingdom Hearts 3 will also bring back two additional characters, Riku and King Mickey, expanding the party to five playable characters. (Image: Square Enix) 4/11 Metro Exodus | PS4, Xbox One, PC | February 15 | The upcoming first-person shooter title by 4A Games is the third instalment in the Metro series. Based on Dmitry Glukhovsky's novels, the game is set in the aftermath of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light. Players will assume the role of the 23-year-old Artyom, as he sets off on a continent-spanning journey in a post-apocalyptic Earth that has been overrun by a nuclear war. (Image: Metro Exodus) 5/11 Anthem | PS4, Xbox One, PC | February 22 | After nearly half a decade of intense speculation, BioWare Edmonton is set to release their online multiplayer action role-playing video game, Anthem, in late February. The players will assume the role of a Freelancer, a group of people donning fully customizable exosuits called Javelins, who leave their civilisation to explore the surrounding landscape. The video game will come with both co-operative multiplayer and single-player elements in a "shared world" that can have up to four squad members per team. (Image: EA) 6/11 Crackdown 3 | Xbox One, PC | February 22 | The third instalment in the Crackdown series is set in the fictional city of New Providence that is swamped by the mysterious organization, Terra Nova. The Agency, led by Commander Jaxon, is thrust back into action after a terror attack, which is eventually traced back to Terra Nova, kills power around the entire world. The Agency is the world's last hope and they must dismantle Terra Nova any way they can. (Image: Xbox) 7/11 The Division 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC | March 15 | After the massive success of Tom Clancy's The Division, Massive Entertainment is set to return with a second instalment that takes place in an open world mid-crisis Washington D seven months after the events of its predecessor, in which a civil war between the villainous faction and survivors of marauders breaks out. The multiplayer game also allows players to work together to complete objectives and conduct raids. (Image: Ubisoft) 8/11 Days Gone | PS4 | April 26 | Set in a post-apocalyptic open world, the players assume the role of a former outlaw-turned drifter and bounty hunter, Deacon St. John, who prefers life on the road to wilderness encampments. Deacon must survive the life on earth, two years after a global pandemic kills almost the entire human race and turns the rest into mindless zombie-like creatures called "Freakers". (Image: Playstation) 9/11 Rage 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC | Spring | Avalanche Studios is ready to bring back their quintessential first-person shooter title, nine years after the commercial and critical success of its predecessor. Set in a post-apocalyptic open-world, the players will take control of the last ranger, Ranger Walker, who must survive in a world inhabited by dangerous mutants after it was hit by an asteroid. Players can control certain attributes of Walker, such as their gender, attire and can also hone their skills along the tumultuous journey. (Image: Instagram/Rage) 10/11 Doom Eternal | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC | TBC | As hell unleashes its onslaught on Earth, the Union Aerospace Corporation summons humanity's last hope Doom Slayer, who is back - bigger, better and stronger. The ancient warrior uses a melee of weapons from Rocket Launcher, Plasma Rifle, Ballista to chainsaws, retractable arm-blade and an energy sword called "Crucible Blade" to repel the demonic forces of Hell. id Software will also introduce an asymmetric multiplayer mode, Invasion, where players can team up with other campaigns in their fight against the demons. (Image: Xbox) 11/11 Cyberpunk 2077 | PS4, Xbox One, PC | TBC | The role-playing title from CD Projekt, is a sequel of the 1988 tabletop game Cyberpunk 2020. Set in the dystopian Night City in California, 57 years following the events of 2020, the video game follows the life of V, a mercenary whose sex, face, hairstyle, body type, clothing are customisable. The players navigate through the Metropolis which consists of six regions-- the immigrant-inhabited Watson, corporate City Center, luxurious Westbrook, gang-infested Pacifica, suburban Heywood and industrial Santo Domingo. Despite homelessness and destitute, the poor have modified themselves with technology, which has brought people to addiction and violence. (Image: Cyberpunk) First Published on Jan 6, 2019 02:24 pm