Top video game releases of 2019: Anthem, RE2 and other major titles

Kingdom Hearts 3 | PS4, Xbox One | January 29 | Square Enix's upcoming opus will be the twelfth instalment in the Kingdom Hearts series. The hack and slash combat game revolves around the life of Sora whose ultimate goal is to stop Master Xehanort's plan to balance the light and darkness. You will not be alone in the pursuit as Donald Duck and Goofy will help you along the way. Kingdom Hearts 3 will also bring back two additional characters, Riku and King Mickey, expanding the party to five playable characters. (Image: Square Enix)