Top movies on moon as Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram captures world imagination

Moon Related Movies

While Chandrayaan-3 is all set for a soft launch on the lunar surface on August 23, Moneycontrol lists out 10 top moon-related movies for you to watch in the interim. So, grab your popcorn and let us begin our trip to the moon.

A Trip to the Moon (1902)

Decades before NASA was established,Georges Méliès released the 14-minute-long movie A Trip to the Moon or Le voyage dans la lune in 1902. Inspired by stories of les Verne and HG Wells, A Trip to the Moon is also known as the first sci-fi movie ever made. The film chronicles the journey of a group of space explorers who travel to the moon, encounter strange beings, capture one and then come back to Earth.

Destination Moon (1950)

George Pal’s film shows a consortium of industrialists financing a rocket launch. The biggest danger the crew face is equipment failure, pre-empting the Apollo 13 mission. The Mouse on the Moon (1963)

This British satirical movie is about a tiny nation that beats the USA and Soviet Union to the moon by using a rocket powered by explosive wine. Terry-Thomas and Bernard Cribbins lead the cast in this amusing tale of the underdog succeeding.

Destination Moonbase-Alpha (1978)

This made-for-TV movie ishows the moon is blasted out of Earth orbit by an atomic explosion, sending the 300 inhabitants of the titular base drifting into deep space. When a rescue team arrives, only one man can see the truth.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Dr Evil flies a seemingly rude-looking rocket to the Moon in Austin Powers’ second mission. He sets up a shiny moon base complete with a giant ‘la-ser’ and squad of goons.

The Dish (2000)

The Dish was Australia’s top-grossing film in 2000. It was a fictionalised version of a true story, in which an Australian observatory played a key role in making sure the world could watch humankind’s first steps on the moon in 1969.

Iron Sky (2012)

This Finnish-German comic science fiction shows a group of Nazi Germans who, having been defeated in 1945, fled to the Moon, where they built a space fleet to return in 2018 and conquer Earth. .

The Last Man on the Moon (2014)

In 1972, Gene Cernan became the 12th and last man to walk on the moon. This film is Cernan’s story, constructed mostly from interviews with him and with other astronauts. It paints a fascinating picture of the Apollo era when astronauts were hailed as heroes.

Operation Avalanche (2016)

This mockumentary is about conspiracy theories around the faking of the moon landing. Two CIA agents who are sent to infiltrate NASA and find a mole who’s been leaking secrets. While there, they stumble upon an elaborate plot to pretend to land on the moon.

Hidden Figures (2016)

This one is a family-friendly historical drama about three black women whose work at NASA was instrumental in putting John Glenn into orbit around Earth in 1962, an important precursor to the moon landing