'Top Gun: Maverick' star Glen Powell speaks out in support of men crying over film

Tom Cruise's latest release Top Gun: Maverick has been bringing out the nostalgia in fans and it is not unlikely to find some of them shedding tears while watching the movie in theatres.

Actor Glen Powell, who plays Lt. Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin in the film, has come out in support of the men who have been sharing their experiences of crying at the theatre.

"Top Gun: Maverick should be a safe place for man-tears," Powell tweeted in response to a fan's post who wrote: ‘Top Gun: Maverick; shout out to the guy next to me who’s girlfriend made fun of him for crying at the end (sic).’

Other fans also shared their "tearful" experiences while watching the Tom Cruise starrer blockbuster.

Top Gun: Maverick has pulled in blockbuster ticket sales in its opening weekend, collecting $134 million from a record 4,732 North American cinemas. Paramount and Skydance's all-American action adventure is expected to collect $151 million through Monday.

The film is also the highest-grossing debut in Cruise's 40-year career, and his first to surpass $100 million on opening weekend. War of the Worlds, which opened to $64 million in 2005, previously stood as Cruise's biggest opening weekend.

