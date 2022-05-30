English
    'Top Gun: Maverick' star Glen Powell speaks out in support of men crying over film

    'Top Gun: Maverick' fans have been sharing their "tearful" experiences while watching the Tom Cruise starrer blockbuster.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
    'Top Gun: Maverick' starring Tom Cruise surpassed $100 million on opening weekend. (Image credit: Film poster)

    Tom Cruise's latest release Top Gun: Maverick has been bringing out the nostalgia in fans and it is not unlikely to find some of them shedding tears while watching the movie in theatres.

    Actor Glen Powell, who plays Lt. Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin in the film, has come out in support of the men who have been sharing their experiences of crying at the theatre.

    "Top Gun: Maverick should be a safe place for man-tears," Powell tweeted in response to a fan's post who wrote: ‘Top Gun: Maverick; shout out to the guy next to me who’s girlfriend made fun of him for crying at the end (sic).’

    Other fans also shared their "tearful" experiences while watching the Tom Cruise starrer blockbuster.

    Top Gun: Maverick has pulled in blockbuster ticket sales in its opening weekend, collecting $134 million from a record 4,732 North American cinemas. Paramount and Skydance's all-American action adventure is expected to collect $151 million through Monday.

    The film is also the highest-grossing debut in Cruise's 40-year career, and his first to surpass $100 million on opening weekend. War of the Worlds, which opened to $64 million in 2005, previously stood as Cruise's biggest opening weekend.

    Read more: 'Top Gun: Maverick' movie review: Tom Cruise goes supersonic in this lean, mean flying machine



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Glen Powell #Tom Cruise #Top Gun: Maverick
    first published: May 30, 2022 02:16 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.